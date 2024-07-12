Huma Abedin and Alex Soros Announce Engagement 

Former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin and Alex Soros, the son of billionaire George Soros, are engaged.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on Wednesday, with Soros writing: “This happened…we couldn’t be happier, more grateful, or more in love,” paired with a heart and ring emoji.

Abedin, 47, and Soros, 38, are both prominent in the political and business worlds.

The pair met in the fall of 2023 at a mutual friend’s birthday party, “where they quickly discovered their mutual interests in politics and public service,” according to Vogue. They have since shared photographs together online, including celebrating Valentine’s Day in Paris, according to the New York Post, and attending a state dinner at the White House to honor the Kenyan president and first lady.

Soros proposed to Abedin in New York City in late May, and the couple had a celebration in Italy, Vogue reported.

Abedin formerly worked with Clinton when she was serving as secretary of state in the Obama administration.

She was previously married to and shares a son with disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., who was sentenced to prison after he was convicted of sexting a minor in 2017. Abedin announced her separation from Weiner the year prior amid the scandal.

Soros is the board chair of the Open Society Foundations, a philanthropic network that was founded by his father, George Soros, and bills itself as a “champion” for “democratic solutions.” The nonprofit is known for donating to Democratic candidates and campaigns.

By NCB News