Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Discharged From Murder Charges – Lawyer

Khan, who was charged with the murder in June, has been facing over 100 cases since his ouster in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April 2022, after he fell out with the country’s powerful military.

Rejecting Khan’s petition, seeking inadmissibility of the case early this month, Judge Dilawar sentenced the former prime minister to three-year imprisonment.

“Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against PTI chairman,” the Additional and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar mentioned in his judgment.

He then handed Khan three years in jail along with a fine of Rs100,000, while issuing his arrest warrant.