Inside Arati’s Two Day Long Grilling by Senate Committees

Kisii Governor Simba Arati will now appear before two Senate House committees in a row for grilling.

Already the Senate Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations has slotted him an appearance on December 4, 2024.

The County Public Accounts Committee, on the other hand, has committed to host him the subsequent day of December 5.

On both appearances, Arati will be grilled on development expenditures.

The Devolution Committee is especially searching for answers on the County’s dismally low budgetary expenditure on development.

They had since sent Governor Arati to return with relevant documents during the December 4, 2024 invite.

Among other issues, Arati is expected to shed light on the county’s developmental efforts and spending.

The committee would require written submissions on the County Bursary Act.

This grilling will clarify the legal framework under which bursaries are being allocated by his allocation.

Arati will also provide a Comprehensive List of Bursary Beneficiaries.

The Governor, already fingered as truant for missing more than five Senate summons, would further provide present details of all beneficiaries in the Financial Year 2022/2023, specifying their respective wards.

On The Kisii County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP) 2022–2027 – The CIDP, Arati is expected to outline the county’s strategic priorities and the roadmap for achieving them over the five-year period.

Still before the Devolution Committee,Arati would be explaining about the County lease Agreements for Avocado and Banana Processing Factories.

On the November 21, 2024 summon, he was ordered to return with the copies of the agreements signed between his administration and private investors in these ventures.

The two processing establishments were done by former Governor James Ongwae to boost the region’s agricultural value addition and economic growth.

The Committee’s resolutions reflect growing scrutiny of county governments to ensure funds are allocated and utilized effectively for developmental purposes.

Governor Arati constantly continues to face criticism over ed delays in implementing impactful projects, with residents expressing frustration over unmet expectations.

On December 5, Senate County Public Accounts Committee wants him to explain audit queries on financial reports 2021 /2022 and 2022 /2923 he will be arrested.

It has already issued a warning written to him over his truancy saying it may be forced to use the police to ferry him to the sittings should he he fails to turn up.

The Senate has constantly fingered Arati for ‘slighting numerous various committee summons’ citing ‘busy engagements’ or international travel commitments’ as alibi.