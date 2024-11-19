Iwan Rheon Siblings: Get to Know Aled Rheon

Iwan Rheon is a Welsh actor and musician who gained fame for his roles as Ramsay Bolton in Game of Thrones and Simon Bellamy in Misfits.

He began acting at 17 in the Welsh soap Pobol Y Cwm and trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Rheon has also released music, including three EPs and an album titled Dinard.

Recently, he stars in the historical series Those About to Die alongside Anthony Hopkins.

Siblings

Iwan has one older brother named Aled Rheon, who is also a musician.

The two have collaborated musically, including a performance on the single “Rhodd” in 2015.

Iwan has expressed pride in his Welsh heritage and is fluent in both Welsh and English, with Welsh being his first language.

Career

Rheon began his acting career in 2002 with a role in the Welsh soap opera Pobol Y Cwm, where he played the character Dai.

He gained widespread recognition for his role as Simon Bellamy in the British series Misfits from 2009 to 2011.

The show followed a group of young offenders who acquire superpowers after being struck by lightning.

Rheon’s character, Simon, initially portrayed as shy and awkward, evolves into a more complex figure throughout the series.

His most iconic role came when he was cast as Ramsay Bolton in HBO’s epic fantasy series Game of Thrones, which aired from 2013 to 2016.

Ramsay is known for his sadistic behavior and cunning nature, making him one of the most memorable villains in the series.

Rheon’s portrayal was both chilling and captivating, showcasing his range as an actor.

His performance contributed significantly to the show’s tension and drama, particularly during pivotal story arcs involving other main characters.

Beyond Misfits and Game of Thrones, Rheon has appeared in various television shows and films.

He featured in The Devil’s Hand, a supernatural thriller where he played a supporting role, and had a minor role as Darius in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.

In 2017, he took on a significant character in the psychological thriller series Rellik.

More recently, he stars in the historical drama series Those About to Die, which features an ensemble cast that includes Anthony Hopkins.

In addition to acting, Iwan is also a talented musician.

He has released several musical projects, including multiple EPs that showcase his unique sound, blending elements of folk and rock.

His album Dinard, released in 2015, features original songs written by Rheon, highlighting his skills as a singer-songwriter.

Awards and accolades

Rheon has received several awards and nominations throughout his career, showcasing his talent in both acting and music.

He won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role in a Musical for his role in Spring Awakening in 2010.

He has also been nominated for the Golden Nymph Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for Misfits in 2011, and received nominations for the SFX Awards for Best Actor in 2012.

In recognition of his work on Game of Thrones, Rheon was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2014 and 2016.

Additionally, he received multiple nominations for the IGN Awards for Best TV Villain in 2015.

In 2020, he won the CinEuphoria Award for Honorary Merit for his performance in Game of Thrones.