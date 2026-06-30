Jack Davidson Fletcher is an English professional footballer born on March 19, 2007, in Manchester, England.

He plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Manchester United, where he is part of the first-team squad while continuing his development.

As the son of club legend Darren Fletcher, Jack has emerged as a promising young talent known for his technical ability and midfield versatility.

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Career

Siblings

Jack has a twin brother, Tyler Fletcher, who is also a footballer in Manchester United’s academy and youth setup.

The twins spent their early years in Manchester City’s academy before joining United together.

0lTheir father, Darren Fletcher, is a former Manchester United captain and Scottish international who now serves as the club’s Under-18s manager.

Career

Fletcher and his brother Tyler began their youth careers at Manchester City, spending nine years in the academy.

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In July 2023, the pair signed for Manchester United in a combined deal worth around £1.25 million.

Jack quickly progressed, training with the first team by November 2023 and signing his first professional contract in April 2024.

He impressed in the Under-21 side, notably scoring twice, including a standout long-range volley, in an EFL Trophy match.

He made his Premier League debut as a substitute in December 2025 against Aston Villa and has featured in matchday squads.

Alongside his brother Tyler’s breakthrough, their debuts marked a unique family milestone in English top-flight football.

Jack has also represented England at various youth levels, from U15 to U19, showing his potential on the international stage.

Accolades

Fletcher has been part of Manchester United’s first-team setup during competitive Premier League campaigns.

His youth achievements include notable performances in EFL Trophy matches and consistent selections in England youth squads, where he has contributed goals and appearances at U17 and U19 levels.

Continued development under his father’s guidance at the academy level positions him for future accolades.