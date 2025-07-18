Jack Thompson Siblings: Meet Peter Thompson and David Pain

Jack Thompson, born John Hadley Pain on August 31, 1940, in Manly, New South Wales, Australia, is a renowned Australian actor and a pivotal figure in the Australian New Wave cinema movement.

After losing his mother, Marjorie, at the age of five, Thompson and his brother David were placed in the LakeHouse orphanage in Narrabeen by their aunt, as their father, Harold, a merchant seaman, was unable to care for them during World War II.

Thompson was later adopted by John Thompson, a poet and ABC broadcaster, and his wife, Pat, a writer, taking on their surname.

Known for his rugged charisma and versatile performances, Thompson became a household name in Australia and gained international recognition for his roles in films such as Breaker Morant (1980) and The Man from Snowy River (1982).

Beyond acting, he has been a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and has contributed to Australian culture through poetry recordings and advocacy for Indigenous and refugee issues.

Siblings

Jack’s biological brother, David Pain, shared his childhood at the LakeHouse orphanage after their mother’s death.

Their father’s absence during the war and subsequent inability to care for them led to their separation when Jack was adopted by the Thompson family at age ten, while David was to be adopted by another family.

However, their father, Harold, objected to David’s adoption, leaving him without a permanent family at the time, which strained their connection.

Despite this, Jack has spoken fondly of their early years together, though limited information exists about David’s later life, and he is noted as deceased in some accounts.

Jack’s adoptive brother, Peter Thompson, a film reviewer and television presenter, became his closest companion.

The two met at LakeHouse, where they bonded as children, described as “joined at the hip.”

Peter’s family, the Thompsons, welcomed Jack, and the brothers maintained a lifelong friendship.

Career

After leaving school at 14, Thompson worked as a jackaroo in the Northern Territory and took on laboring jobs before joining the army at 20 to fund his education.

Enrolling at the University of Queensland in 1963, he initially pursued a science degree but switched to arts, immersing himself in theater at night with the Twelfth Night Theatre and UQ Dramatic Society.

His acting career began with small roles in Australian television series like Skippy, Matlock Police, and Homicide, but his breakthrough came with the lead role of Erskine in the World War II drama series Spyforce (1971–1973).

His film career took off with Petersen (1974), where he played a charismatic everyman, followed by critically acclaimed roles in Sunday Too Far Away (1975) and The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith (1978).

His portrayal of a defense attorney in Breaker Morant (1980) brought international acclaim, showcasing his ability to embody complex, principled characters.

Thompson’s versatility shone in films like The Man from Snowy River (1982), Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (1997), and Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002).

In the U.S., he appeared in television miniseries such as A Woman Called Golda (1982) and The Thorn Birds: The Missing Years (1996), as well as films like Broken Arrow (1996).

Beyond acting, Thompson has recorded albums of Australian poetry by poets like Banjo Paterson and Henry Lawson, reflecting his deep connection to Australian culture.

Accolades

Thompson’s performance in Breaker Morant (1980) won him the Australian Film Institute (AFI) Award for Best Actor and the Best Supporting Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival, marking a high point in his career.

In 1994, he received the AFI’s Raymond Longford Award for his lifetime contribution to Australian cinema.

The Film Critics Circle of Australia honored him with a Special Achievement Award in 1998 and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005.

That same year, the Inside Film Awards named him a Living Legend, and the Cinema Owners Association of Australia recognized his outstanding contribution to Australian film entertainment.

In 2002, he became an honorary member of the Australian Cinematographers Society.

Thompson was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 1986 for his services to the film industry.

In 2009, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers awarded him a Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in Australian film and television.

His cultural contributions extend beyond acting, with his poetry recordings and humanitarian efforts, including his role as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and his work with the Jack Thompson Foundation, further solidifying his legacy as a multifaceted figure in Australian society.