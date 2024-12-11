Jackson Rowe Siblings: All About Miles and Tanisha

Jackson Rowe is a Canadian professional basketball player currently with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.

He played college basketball at Cal State Fullerton, where he averaged 15.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, earning second-team All-Big West honors.

Rowe began his professional career in France with Chorale Roanne and has since played for teams in Sweden and Canada, showcasing versatility as a forward

Siblings

Jackson player has two siblings, namely Miles and Tanisha.

He is the son of Roger Rowe and Barbara McWaters.

College career

Rowe played college basketball at Cal State Fullerton from 2016 to 2020.

In his freshman year, he made an immediate impact by participating in 31 games and starting in 12.

He averaged 8.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, showcasing his potential as a versatile forward.

His performance improved significantly during his sophomore year, where he averaged 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, helping the Titans compete effectively in the Big West Conference.

Rowe continued to elevate his game in his junior year, averaging an impressive 15.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

His scoring prowess earned him second-team All-Big West honors, solidifying his reputation as a key player for the Titans.

In his senior year, he maintained strong averages and emerged as one of the team’s leaders, finishing his college career with over 1,340 points, which ranks him among the top scorers in Cal State Fullerton history.

NBA career

After going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, Rowe began his professional journey in Europe by signing with Chorale Roanne in France’s Jeep Elite league.

This experience allowed him to compete against high-level talent and further develop his skills.

In 2021, Rowe transitioned to the NBA G League, joining the Santa Cruz Warriors, the G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors.

Known for his versatility as a forward, Rowe stands at 6 feet 7 inches and weighs 210 pounds.

He combines athleticism with a solid skill set that includes shooting, rebounding, and defense.

Accolades

Rowe has received several accolades throughout his basketball career.

In college, he earned second-team All-Big West honors during his tenure at Cal State Fullerton, where he averaged 15.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

He recorded 21 double-doubles, ranking fourth in the school’s history, and stands second in rebounds (811) and blocks (113) at Cal State Fullerton.

Professionally, Rowe was named to the CEBL All-Canadian Team in 2023 while playing for the Ottawa BlackJacks in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Additionally, he contributed significantly to his teams in various leagues, including winning a championship with the Norrköping Dolphins in Sweden during the 2021-2022 season.

His performance continues to evolve as he plays for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.