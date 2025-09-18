Jay Harrington Siblings: Meet Adam and Matt Harrington

James H. Harrington III, known professionally as Jay Harrington, is an American actor and director born on November 15, 1971, in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Harrington developed an early interest in the performing arts, influenced by his childhood summers spent near the Harwich Junior Theater on Cape Cod.

He honed his craft at Syracuse University, where he studied theater, before embarking on a successful career in television and film.

Best known for his roles as Ted Crisp in the ABC sitcom Better Off Ted and Sergeant II David “Deacon” Kay in the CBS series S.W.A.T., Harrington has built a reputation for his versatility and charm.

Career

Siblings

Jay grew up alongside two brothers, Adam and Matt Harrington, in Wellesley, Massachusetts, where their parents, Judy and Terry Harrington, fostered a supportive environment.

Adam Harrington, also an actor, has carved his own path in the entertainment industry, notably appearing as Roy Earle in the video game L.A. Noire and in television series such as Supernatural, Dexter, and Bosch.

Born on November 26, 1972, in Hamilton, Ontario, Adam was raised in nearby Dundas and Burlington before moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

With a master’s degree in marine biology, Adam brings a unique perspective to his craft, distinguishing himself by using his middle initial, “J,” to avoid confusion with another actor.

His work spans film, television, and video games, contributing to the Harrington family’s presence in entertainment.

Matt Harrington, the other sibling, maintains a lower public profile, and details about his professional endeavors are less documented.

Career

After graduating from Syracuse University, Harrington began acting in the late 1990s, landing early roles in shows like The Division and Coupling.

His breakthrough came with the role of Dr. Simon O’Keefe in the WB drama Summerland (2004–2005), followed by a recurring role as Dr. Ron McCready on Desperate Housewives.

Harrington’s comedic talent shone in Better Off Ted (2009–2010), where he played the charismatic Ted Crisp, earning critical praise for his sharp delivery and likability.

His role as Sergeant David “Deacon” Kay in S.W.A.T. (2017–2025) solidified his status as a television mainstay, appearing in over 100 episodes and even directing several in later seasons.

Beyond television, Harrington has appeared in films such as American Reunion (2012), Whatever It Takes (2000), and Anywhere but Here (1999).

His stage work includes starring as Jack in Boy’s Life and performing in off-Broadway productions like Barefoot in the Park and Tony and Tina’s Wedding.

An avid sports enthusiast, Harrington also participates in the Entertainment League, a celebrity basketball league, and plays for a local amateur ice hockey team.