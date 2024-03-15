Jessica Pegula Net Worth

Jessica Pegula, the American professional tennis player and heiress, boasts an impressive net worth of $10 million.

Jessica Pegula Family Fortune

Born on February 24, 1994, in Buffalo, New York, Jessica Pegula is the daughter of Terry Pegula and Kim Pegula, renowned billionaires known for their ownership of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres professional sports teams. Terry Pegula’s entrepreneurial prowess, stemming from the success of his natural gas company East Resources, has catapulted the Pegula family into the realms of wealth and prominence.

Jessica Pegula Tennis Career

Jessica Pegula’s ascent in the world of tennis has been nothing short of remarkable. Despite her privileged upbringing, Pegula has carved out her own path in the fiercely competitive world of professional sports.

Her journey to success includes notable achievements such as reaching the third round of the 2020 US Open and breaking into the top 20 rankings in 2021. Pegula’s impressive performance at the Australian Open and other prestigious tournaments underscores her tenacity and skill on the tennis court.

Jessica Pegula Business

Beyond her athletic pursuits, Jessica Pegula has demonstrated a keen entrepreneurial spirit, venturing into the realm of business alongside her sister. Together, they launched the successful restaurant venture, Healthy Scratch, in 2016, followed by a food truck business the following year. Additionally, Pegula ventured into the skincare industry with the launch of her own skincare line, Ready 24, in 2017, showcasing her diverse interests and business acumen.

Personal Life

In 2021, Jessica Pegula tied the knot with Taylor Gahagen, highlighting her personal happiness alongside her professional achievements. Moreover, Pegula’s commitment to philanthropic causes and community engagement reflects her desire to make a positive impact beyond the tennis court. Her upbringing in a family dedicated to sports and community involvement has undoubtedly shaped her values and priorities.

Jessica Pegula Net Worth

