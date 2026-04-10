Joaquín Niemann has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in global golf—and one of its highest earners. Niemann has an estimated net worth of $60 million, fueled by early PGA Tour success and a massive payday after joining a rival league.

Joaquín Niemann Net Worth $60 Million Date of Birth November 7, 1998 Place of Birth Santiago, Chile

Career Earnings

Before making headlines for his big-money move, Niemann had already built a solid financial foundation on the PGA Tour. By 2022, he had reportedly earned around $40 million in career prize money, thanks to consistent performances and steady improvement.

His breakthrough moment came in 2019 when he won his first PGA Tour title at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, becoming the first Chilean golfer to win on the PGA Tour.

He continued to impress with strong finishes, including a standout victory at the Genesis Invitational in 2022, hosted by Tiger Woods.

LIV Golf Deal

Niemann’s net worth skyrocketed in 2022 when he joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Reports indicate he accepted a $100 million guaranteed contract, instantly transforming his financial status and placing him among the sport’s top earners. The move marked a major shift in his career and aligned him with several other high-profile players who left the PGA Tour.

Since joining LIV, Niemann has continued to perform at a high level, including winning his first individual LIV title in 2024 after shooting an impressive opening round of 59.

Amateur Dominance

Long before turning professional, Niemann was already making history. He held the No. 1 spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking from 2017 to 2018, showcasing his immense potential.

During his amateur career, he won multiple international tournaments and earned the prestigious Mark H. McCormack Medal, awarded to the world’s top amateur golfer.

Rise Through the Professional Ranks

After turning professional in 2018, Niemann quickly made an impact by earning PGA Tour status in record time—joining the likes of Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth in bypassing the traditional qualification route.

His aggressive style and composure under pressure helped him secure multiple top finishes early in his career, cementing his place among golf’s rising stars.

Early Life

Born on November 7, 1998, in Santiago, Chile, Niemann was introduced to golf at just two years old by his father. Coming from an athletic family—his father played basketball and his mother represented Chile in field hockey—he developed a competitive edge from a young age.

Personal Life

Off the course, Niemann is married to Christina Hellema-Puga. The couple tied the knot in 2023 and are often seen traveling together during tournaments. They are currently based in Florida, a popular hub for professional golfers.

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