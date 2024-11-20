Jojo Siwa Confirms Split From Dakayla Wilson After Hawaiian Birthday Trip

JoJo Siwa, the former Dance Moms star, has confirmed her breakup with Dakayla Wilson just a month after treating her to a lavish $30,000 trip to Hawaii for her 19th birthday.

“We have gone our separate ways, but she is an amazing girl,” Siwa, 21, told People at the American Reality Television Awards on Monday.

While she didn’t disclose the reason behind their split, Siwa expressed her support for Wilson, adding, “I’ve got my own fun holiday plans, and I know she’s spending the holidays with her family. I’m happy for her.”

The couple’s relationship became public in August 2024 after they met during Season 18 of So You Think You Can Dance, where Siwa was a judge.

Reflecting on their connection, Siwa previously said, “She was on the dance floor, and I was chilling in a judge’s chair.”

Before their split, Siwa had spoken openly about her affection for Wilson, describing her as “very special” and revealing they were “madly in love.”

She had also dismissed the high cost of the Hawaii trip, emphasizing that the experience and time spent together were more important than the price tag.

Siwa’s dating history has often drawn public attention. Prior to Wilson, she was linked to So You Think You Can Dance contestant Madison Rouge Alvarado, although their connection ended quickly.

Siwa also had an on-and-off relationship with Kylie Prew after coming out in 2021, which ended in August 2022.

Later, she dated YouTuber Avery Cyrus, but their relationship ended in December 2022, with Siwa accusing Cyrus of seeking “clout,” an allegation Cyrus denied.