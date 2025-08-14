Jonny Buckland Siblings: Getting to Know Tim Buckland

Jonathan Mark Buckland, born on September 11, 1977, in Islington, London, is a British musician and songwriter best known as the lead guitarist and co-founder of the globally celebrated rock band Coldplay.

Raised in Pantymwyn, Wales, after his family relocated when he was four, Buckland developed an early passion for music, particularly the guitar, which he began playing at age 11.

Buckland’s journey from a small Welsh village to international stardom began at University College London (UCL), where he studied mathematics and astronomy and met his future bandmates, Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion.

Beyond his musical career, Buckland is a private individual, married to jewelry designer Chloe Lee-Evans since 2009, with whom he has two children, Violet and Jonah.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jonny has one sibling, an older brother named Tim Buckland.

Tim played a significant role in shaping Jonny’s musical interests during their childhood in Wales.

He introduced Jonny to influential bands such as My Bloody Valentine, Ride, Sonic Youth, the Stone Roses, and U2, which inspired Jonny to pick up the guitar and pursue music seriously.

Tim is also musically inclined, performing as a member of the band The Domino State, which notably supported Coldplay during their Viva la Vida Tour from 2008 to 2010.

Career

Buckland’s career is synonymous with Coldplay, the band he co-founded in 1996 while at UCL.

Meeting Chris Martin during orientation week, the two quickly bonded over music, forming the band initially called Pectoralz, later Starfish, before settling on Coldplay.

Buckland’s guitar work became a cornerstone of the band’s sound, blending atmospheric, chiming riffs with minimalist arrangements that complemented Martin’s vocals and songwriting.

Coldplay signed with Parlophone in 1999, and their debut album, Parachutes (2000), propelled them to global fame with hits like “Yellow” and “Don’t Panic,” the latter featuring Buckland’s rare lead vocals.

Subsequent albums, including A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002), X\&Y (2005), Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008), and Music of the Spheres (2021), solidified Coldplay’s status as one of the best-selling bands of the 21st century, with over 160 million records sold worldwide.

Buckland’s contributions extend to songwriting, notably co-writing tracks like “Adventure of a Lifetime” from A Head Full of Dreams (2015).

Outside Coldplay, he has collaborated on projects like Ian McCulloch’s Slideling (2003), Jay-Z’s Kingdom Come (2006), and made cameo appearances in films like Shaun of the Dead (2004).

Buckland also supports culinary ventures, investing in Noble Rot restaurants, and engages in philanthropy as a trustee for the Kitchen Club.

Accolades

As a core member of Coldplay, Buckland has shared in the band’s extensive list of accolades.

Coldplay has garnered seven Grammy Awards from 25 nominations, reflecting their critical and commercial success.

Notable wins include Best Alternative Music Album for Parachutes and Best Rock Performance for “Viva la Vida.”

The band has also secured nine Brit Awards, including British Group and British Album of the Year for A Rush of Blood to the Head.

Buckland’s guitar work has been integral to these achievements, with critics praising his ability to create emotive, atmospheric soundscapes that define Coldplay’s signature style.

Beyond awards, Coldplay’s global impact is evident in their record-breaking tours, such as the Music of the Spheres World Tour (2022–2025), and their recognition as the most successful band of the 21st century by some metrics.