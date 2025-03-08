Jordin Canada Siblings: Getting to Know Peter Canada

Jordin Canada, a standout professional basketball player in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), has made a name for herself with her exceptional skills on the court.

Raised in a supportive household, Canada discovered her passion for basketball at an early age.

She attended Windward School in Los Angeles, where she excelled under the guidance of coach Vanessa Nygaard, a former WNBA player.

Canada’s high school career was marked by consistent excellence, earning her first-team All-League, League MVP, and first-team All-CIF honors all four years.

She also played in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game in 2014, cementing her status as one of the top high school prospects in the nation.

Drafted fifth overall by the Seattle Storm in the 2018 WNBA Draft, she has since established herself as a dynamic point guard known for her playmaking, speed, and defensive prowess.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jordin is the youngest child in her family and has one known sibling, an older brother named Peter Canada, often referred to as Peter Canada Jr. to distinguish him from their father.

The Canada siblings shared a close-knit upbringing, with their parents providing a nurturing environment that supported Jordin’s athletic aspirations.

Peter and Joyce have been vocal about their pride in Jordin’s accomplishments, with Joyce once working as an office manager at the Los Angeles Unified School District and Peter pursuing a career as a music producer.

Career

Canada’s basketball career is a testament to her talent and determination.

At UCLA, she left an indelible mark, finishing her collegiate career as the program’s all-time leader in assists (831) and second in points (2,153).

She led the Bruins to the Elite Eight in her senior year (2018) and was a key contributor to their 2015 WNIT championship, where she earned tournament MVP honors after scoring a career-high 31 points in the final.

In the WNBA, Canada’s career took off with the Seattle Storm, where she won championships in her rookie season (2018) and again in 2020.

Also Read: Maya Caldwell Siblings: A Look at the WNBA Player’s Family

She served as a backup to point guard Sue Bird early in her career but stepped into a starting role in 2019 when Bird was sidelined by injury.

That year, she averaged 9.8 points per game and led the league in steals (2.3 per game), earning a spot on the WNBA All-Defensive First Team.

After four seasons with the Storm, Canada signed with her hometown team, the Los Angeles Sparks, in 2022.

She had a breakout year in 2023, posting career-high averages of 13.3 points and 6.0 assists per game while again leading the league in steals (2.3 per game).

In 2024, she joined the Atlanta Dream, where she continues to shine, averaging 10.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game as of August 2024.

Beyond the WNBA, Canada has also played internationally, earning the Australian WNBL MVP award for the 2023-24 season.

Accolades

Canada’s trophy case is a reflection of her excellence at every level of the game.

Her notable accolades include high school honors such as four-time First-Team All-League, League MVP, First-Team All-CIF, Los Angeles Times All-Area MVP in 2013, and McDonald’s All-American in 2014.

In college, she earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2015, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, three-time All-Pac-12 Defensive Team, AP All-American Honorable Mention in 2017 and 2018, WNIT Championship MVP in 2015, and became UCLA’s all-time assists leader.

In the WNBA, she is a two-time WNBA Champion (2018, 2020), two-time WNBA All-Defensive First Team member (2019, 2023), and WNBA Steals Leader in 2019 and 2023.

Internationally, she won the Australian WNBL MVP award for the 2023-24 season.

In 2020, Canada signed an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, joining a select group of women athletes representing the iconic company.