Jorge Masvidal’s Net Worth

Jorge Masvidal, the renowned American mixed martial artist, has etched his name in UFC history with a net worth of $6 million. Widely known as “Gamebred,” Masvidal’s journey is highlighted by remarkable achievements, including the fastest knockout in UFC history.

Early Life

Born on November 12, 1984, in Miami, Florida, to a Cuban father and a Peruvian mother, Jorge Masvidal faced early challenges. His father’s incarceration for manslaughter and drug trafficking, coupled with street fights, shaped his resilient spirit. Despite struggling with grades in high school, Masvidal found his calling in karate and mixed martial arts.

Jorge Masvidal Fighting Career

Jorge Masvidal’s prowess spans welterweight and lightweight categories, with notable forays into professional boxing and kickboxing. His MMA debut in 2003 marked the beginning of a stellar career. The victory over Nuri Shakir secured him the AFC Welterweight Championship in 2006.

Entering the UFC in 2013, Masvidal’s journey showcased remarkable bouts. Notably, he achieved the fastest knockout in UFC history by defeating Ben Askren in a mere five seconds at UFC 239. His encounters with Donald Cerrone, Darren Till, and Nate Diaz, earning the symbolic UFC “BMF” Championship, further solidified his status.

Despite facing setbacks, including a loss to Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship in 2020, Masvidal’s resilience remains evident. His career earnings, nearing $5.5 million in salary, highlight the financial rewards of his dedication. The UFC 251 fight against Usman notably earned him $1.3 million, making it one of his most significant payouts.

Jorge Masvidal Businesses

Embracing entrepreneurship, Masvidal launched El Recuerdo de Oaxaca Joven, a mezcal brand, in 2020. This venture showcased his passion for diverse business endeavors. In 2021, he introduced Gamebred Fighting Championship, a bare-knuckle MMA promotion, emphasizing his commitment to the sport’s evolution.

The year 2022 witnessed the launch of iKON UFC, another MMA promotion by Masvidal, featuring both UFC veterans and emerging talents. Aiming to provide a platform for fighters, this initiative reflects Masvidal’s dedication to shaping the future of mixed martial arts.

Jorge Masvidal Net Worth

Jorge Masvidal net worth is $6 million. Masvidal’s impact on the MMA landscape continues to be felt through his achievements and entrepreneurial ventures.

Personal Life

Beyond the octagon, Jorge Masvidal is a devoted family man. His relationship with Iman Kawa, sister of MMA agent Malki Kawa, resulted in three children before their separation in 2019 after a decade together.