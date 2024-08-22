Judy Reyes Siblings: Meet Joselin and Fidias Reyes

Judy Reyes, born on November 5, 1967, in the Bronx, New York, is an accomplished American actress and producer.

She is widely recognized for her roles as Nurse Carla Espinosa on Scrubs, Zoila Diaz in Devious Maids and Quiet Ann in Claws.

Reyes began her career in the early 1990s with various television roles and is a founding member of the Labyrinth Theatre Company.

She has one daughter, Leila Rey Valencia, with her partner George Valencia.

Siblings

Reyes has two siblings, namely Joselin and Fidias Reyes.

The Reyes sisters share a close bond, with their upbringing in a diverse neighborhood shaping their identities and aspirations.

Fidias is the eldest sister and has largely stayed out of the public eye, but she has been a supportive figure in Judy’s life. Joselin, as Judy’s fraternal twin, has also pursued a career in acting.

She is known for her role as a paramedic in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, showcasing her talent in the entertainment industry.

Career

Reyes began her acting career in the early 1990s, making appearances in popular television shows such as Law & Order, NYPD Blue, and The Sopranos.

Her breakthrough role came in 2001 when she was cast as Nurse Carla Espinosa on the hit NBC comedy series Scrubs.

This role became iconic, and Reyes portrayed Carla for the show’s entire nine-season run, earning critical acclaim for her performance and becoming a beloved character among fans.

Following the success of Scrubs, Reyes continued to take on diverse roles, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

In 2013, she landed the role of Zoila Diaz in the Lifetime series Devious Maids, which ran for four seasons until 2016.

This series allowed her to further explore complex characters and engage with themes of identity and culture.

Also Read: Tom Bergeron Siblings: Get to Know Maureen Vallieres

Reyes then starred as Annalise “Quiet Ann” Zayas in the TNT crime dramedy Claws from 2017 to 2022, where her performance was praised for its depth and nuance, further cementing her status as a talented and sought-after actress.

In addition to her television work, Reyes has made notable appearances in films, including Bringing Out the Dead and the 2022 horror film Smile.

She received critical acclaim for her performance in the independent film Gun Hill Road, which highlighted her ability to tackle challenging roles.

Her role in the 2023 film Birth/Rebirth garnered her an Independent Spirit Award nomination, showcasing her continued growth and recognition in the film industry.

Beyond her acting, Reyes is a founding member of the Labyrinth Theatre Company, a diverse ensemble of artists dedicated to developing and producing new works.

Through her involvement with the company, she has advocated for greater representation and diversity in the entertainment industry, using her platform to amplify underrepresented voices and promote meaningful storytelling.

Awards and accolades

Notably, Reyes won the ALMA Award for Outstanding Female Performance in a Comedy Television Series in 2008 for her role in Scrubs.

She also received the ALMA Award for Outstanding Actress in a Television Series in 2006 and was nominated for the same award in 2002 and 2009.

In addition to the ALMA Awards, Reyes has been recognized by the Imagen Foundation, winning the Imagen Award for Best Actress in Drama (Television) in 2022.

She has received multiple nominations from the Imagen Foundation in various categories since 2011.

Reyes was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Lead Performance in 2024, further showcasing her talent in independent cinema.

Other nominations include the NAMIC Vision Award for Best Performance in Comedy in 2016 and several nominations from the Online Film & Television Association for her work in Scrubs.