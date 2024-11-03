Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Appearance On ‘Saturday Night Live’ Before Election Day

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on Saturday Night Live (SNL) just days before the crucial Election Day, bringing a mix of humor and reassurance.

Her visit came during the show’s last episode before voters head to the polls, and she shared an entertaining moment with her comedic impersonator, Maya Rudolph.

The show kicked off with a satirical segment, imitating a Trump rally on CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, before transitioning to a fictional Kamala Harris event in Philadelphia.

Andy Samberg, portraying Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff, was seen backstage before Maya Rudolph, dressed as Harris, sat at a dressing-room table.

She mused aloud, wishing for advice from someone like her: a Black and South Asian woman from the Bay Area running for president.

Enter the real Kamala Harris, who sat beside Rudolph, both wearing almost identical outfits.

The vice president gave her doppelgänger a pep talk: “You got this,” she said.

“You can do something your opponent cannot do — you can open doors,” she added, with the conversation playfully staged through a mirror set piece.

Maya Rudolph, who has famously played Harris on SNL since 2019, even poked fun at the vice president’s laugh.

Harris jokingly asked if she really laughed that way, and Rudolph replied, “A little bit.” The lighthearted exchange delighted viewers, blending humor with political undertones.

The episode featured several big names, including Andy Samberg, comedian Jim Gaffigan playing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Dana Carvey as President Joe Biden.

It also included a cameo from Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, who humorously struggled to get people to remember his name in a mock game show segment.

The vice president’s SNL appearance is part of her campaign’s strategy to connect with voters in the final stretch, appearing on popular media platforms like Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy and engaging in interviews with Charlemagne Tha God.

With the presidential race against former President Donald Trump neck-and-neck, the Harris campaign is making a last-minute push to reach as many voters as possible.

Saturday Night Live has long been known for its political satire, often featuring sketches about key figures and events.

While impersonators regularly portray politicians on the show, it’s less common for real-life politicians to make an appearance.

The show’s history includes memorable cameos, from Hillary Clinton bartending alongside her SNL impersonator to Barack Obama’s appearance during his 2008 campaign.