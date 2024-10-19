Katelyn Ohashi Siblings: Meet Ryan, Kyle and Kalen

Katelyn Ohashi is a prominent American gymnast known for her dynamic performances.

She competed for UCLA, earning six All-American titles and winning the 2011 junior national championship.

Ohashi gained global attention in January 2019 for scoring a perfect 10 in her floor routine at the Collegiate Challenge, marking her fourth perfect score in that event.

She has also participated in Simone Biles’ Gold Over America Tour and starred in a Toyota commercial in 20201.

Katelyn has three older brothers, Ryan, Kyle and Kalen.

As the youngest of four children in the Ohashi family, Katelyn has often highlighted the importance of her siblings in her life and career.

Ohashi began her gymnastics journey at the tender age of three, quickly demonstrating a natural talent for the sport.

By the time she was 12, she was competing at the national level, showcasing her skills and determination.

Her early dedication paid off when she became a four-time member of USA Gymnastics’ Junior National Team, a significant achievement that set the stage for her future successes.

In 2011, Katelyn won the junior national championship, marking her as one of the top young gymnasts in the country.

Her breakthrough moment came in 2013 when she won the American Cup, defeating none other than Simone Biles, who would go on to become one of the most decorated gymnasts in history.

This victory solidified her reputation as a rising star in American gymnastics.

Katelyn joined the UCLA Bruins gymnastics team in 2015 and quickly made an impact.

During her collegiate career, she earned six All-American titles and became known for her electrifying floor routines that blended athleticism with artistry.

Her performances often included dance elements, showcasing not just her gymnastics skills but also her creativity and personality.

One of her most memorable moments came in January 2019 when she performed a floor routine that scored a perfect 10 at the Collegiate Challenge.

This routine went viral, amassing millions of views online and highlighting her ability to connect with audiences through her performances.

It was a celebration of joy and self-expression that resonated with many fans.

Despite her success, Katelyn faced significant challenges due to injuries throughout her career.

She underwent shoulder surgery in 2017 and back surgery in 2018, which impacted her training and performance.

These injuries forced her to reconsider her future in gymnastics and contributed to her decision to retire from competitive gymnastics.

In April 2019, Katelyn officially announced her retirement from competitive gymnastics after graduating from UCLA.

She expressed a desire to focus on mental health and personal growth, emphasizing the importance of well-being over competition.

Since retiring, Ohashi has explored various creative avenues.

She has participated in tours, including Simone Biles’ Gold Over America Tour, which aimed to inspire young gymnasts and promote mental health awareness.

Additionally, Katelyn has ventured into writing and public speaking, sharing her experiences and insights on gymnastics, resilience, and self-acceptance.

Her story continues to inspire many as she advocates for mental health awareness within sports.

Ohashi’s career is adorned with numerous awards and accolades that highlight her exceptional talent and contributions to gymnastics.

She is a six-time All-American and a four-time member of the USA Gymnastics Junior National Team.

In 2011, she won the junior national championship and helped the U.S. team secure gold at the City of Jesolo Trophy, where she also earned individual gold on floor.

Ohashi gained further recognition by winning the American Cup in 2013, defeating Simone Biles in the process.

During her collegiate career at UCLA, she achieved remarkable success, including being named the 2018 NCAA and Pac-12 Floor Exercise Co-Champion and winning the NCAA Team Championship.

Over her career, she scored a total of 11 perfect 10s, with nine on floor and two on beam.

In addition to her competitive achievements, Ohashi was honored as the Pac-12 Specialist of the Year in both 2018 and 2019, and she set a record by being named Pac-12 Specialist of the Week ten times.

She also earned first-team All-American honors multiple times and became known for her viral floor routines that showcased her unique blend of gymnastics and dance.

Her performances not only garnered medals but also inspired millions, making her a significant figure in gymnastics history.