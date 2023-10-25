Tragedy as KDF Soldier Killed in Mortar Attack by M23 Rebels in DRC’s Kibumba Area

A Kenya Defence Forces soldier was killed in a mortar attack in Kibumba area eastern DRC.

The soldier is the first to die in DRC while serving under the East Africa Community Regional Force (EACRF).

The soldier was among troops under EACRF when a mortar directed on a fighting group landed on them on Tuesday, October 24.

Reports said there was no direct attack on KDF Forward Operating Base. The reports added M23 was fighting with Wazalendo rebels using mortars when the incident happened.

The officials said one bomb accidentally landed near one of the post patrol base killing the soldier. His body was being prepared for repatriation to Kenya.

A fighting between the M23 rebels and the Militia Coalition under the Wazalendo (Patriots) umbrella has resumed in North Kivu province.

This is after Bertrand Bisimwa, the M23 rebels’ President accused Wazalendo and the government army of launching the attacks at M23 positions in Bwiza, Masisi territory.

A statement from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo confirmed the incident and denounced the shooting blaming it on the the M23. It is the first such death to be reported on the Kenyan troops since they joined the EACRF last year. There are more than 1,000 KDF personnel in the mission.

“In view of the above, the FARDC denounces and condemns this barbaric and terrorist manner on the part of the Rwandan army operating under cover of the M23, which is now attacking the regional force that came to impose peace and stability on the Eastern DRC, on instructions from the Heads of State of the EAC,” read part of the statement.

This comes as M23 rebels and DR Congo troops clash heavily in North Kivu province.

Thousands of people have been displaced in the volatile eastern region of the DRC as fighting between the army and M23 rebels continues.

A mostly Congolese Tutsi group, the M23 (the March 23 Movement) leapt to prominence in 2012 when it briefly captured Goma before being driven out.

After lying dormant for years, the rebels took up arms again in late 2021, claiming the DRC had failed to honour a pledge to integrate them into the army, among other grievances.

Officials blame delayed political processes which have led to the surge in armed groups activities in general.

On October 8, Defence from the East Africa in Community (EAC) approved the extension of the region’s forces to stay in DRC until peace and stability are restored.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said that the approval of the East African Community Regional Forces (EACRF) follows the gains in efforts to restore peace among the warring groups in the volatile Eastern DRC region.

