Keir Starmer announces his resignation as UK prime minister

Keir Starmer has announced he will resign as UK prime minister and leader of the Labour Party.

He says every decision he has made in office has been about “putting the country I love first”.

Starmer thanks his “fantastic wife, Vic”, describing her as a “rock”. He also says he wants to be the “best dad I can to my beautiful children, who are my pride and joy”.

Starmer says he will do everything he can to ensure an orderly handover of power, and will give his successor his full support.

They know, he continues, that they are inheriting a Britain that is stronger and fairer than two years ago.

Starmer then thanks his friends and colleagues who have been by his side for six years, as well as the No 10 staff and the “extraordinary civil service”.

Starmer says after leaving the “biggest job in the country” he will spend more time on “the most important job”.

“Being the best husband i can, to my fantastic wife Vic, who has been a rock by my side through good times and bad,” he says, fighting back the emotion of the moment.

“And being the best dad that I can to be beautiful children, who are my pride and joy,” he concludes.

He hugs his wife before heading back inside No 10.

By BBC News