Kenya Pipeline, KICC Among 11 State Entities Set to be Privatized

The government has listed 11 state companies for privatization in line with the Privatization Act 2023.

In a statement on Monday, National Treasury CS Prof Njuguna Ndung’u asked Kenyans to share their concerns on the Privatization Programme before close of business today.

“Pursuant to the Constitution, the Privatization Act 2023 and all other relevant legislation, the National Treasury

invites members of the public to submit written comments and/or input/memoranda on the 2023 Privatisation

Programme, in the prescribed format and send them electronically to privatisation@treasury.go.ke or through

post or hand-delivered to the following address on or before of close of business on Monday,” he said.

The 11 entities include; Western Kenya Rice Mills, Kenya Pipeline, New Kenya Cooperative Creameries, Numerical Machining Complex, Vehicle Manufacturers Limited and Rivatex East Africa.

Others are; Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB), National Oil Corporation of Kenya (NOCK), Kenya Seed Company (KSC), Kenya International Conference Centre (KICC) and Mwea Rice Mills.

