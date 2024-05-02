fbpx
    Kenya Power Confirms Countrywide Blackout

    Kenya Power has announced a major power outage affecting most parts of the country.

    In a notice issued on Thursday, the power and lighting company said the outage was caused by a system disturbance on the grid.

    This, it stated, resulted in power supply disruption in most parts of the country.

    “We regret any inconvenience caused and urge for patience from our customers as we work towards restoring normal power supply at the earliest opportunity,” the notice said.

    “We will issue an update on the progress of the power restoration exercise within two hours.”

