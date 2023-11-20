Kenyans Asked to Submit Views on Proposed ID, Passport Charges By December 8

Kenyans can voice their opinions on the proposed increased fees on IDs and passports until December 8, 2023.

This is in compliance with an order given by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki last week, which stipulated that public participation on the planned charges must be done as soon as possible and no later than December 10.

Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizens Services Julius Bitok, stated in a notification on Monday that the submissions can be made digitally or physically.

“The State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services invites views and proposals from the public and other stakeholders on the intended revision for consideration,” the notice reads.

“Views and proposals can be submitted in writing through memoranda marked “Public Participation on New charges” and dropped off at the following locations.”

The locations include Nyayo house, ground floor and Regional Commissioners, county commissioners or deputy county commissioners’ offices across the country.

The submissions can also be emailed to info.citizenservices@interior.go.ke

Last week, CS Kindiki revoked a gazette notice increasing charges, fees and levies for various services provided by the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services.

Kindiki explained that the revisions were informed by Kenya’s need to rely on herself.

He stated that the levies were necessary to free the country from crippling debt that seriously jeopardizes both her sovereignty and the dignity of future generations.

The minister also announced new taxes, levies, and anticipated charges for the same services, which will go into effect on January 1, 2024.