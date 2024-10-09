Close Menu
    Kenyans Urged To Participate In National Clean-Up On Mazingira Day

    Andrew Walyaula
    Aden Duale

    Kenyans have been encouraged to take part in clean-up activities during Mazingira Day, set for August 10 this year.

    Environment Cabinet Secretary (CS) Aden Duale urged citizens to remove unwanted waste from homes, roads, parks, beaches, and other areas in need of cleaning.

    This call to action follows President William Ruto’s approval of a law in April 2024 that officially changed Utamaduni Day to Mazingira Day.

    The new public holiday is dedicated to environmental conservation.

    CS Duale emphasized the importance of Mazingira Day in raising awareness about key environmental challenges, including climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. H

    e highlighted the government’s goal of restoring 10.6 million hectares of degraded land by planting 15 billion trees by 2032.

    “Tree planting is a crucial part of the government’s efforts to restore landscapes and ecosystems,” said Duale.

    “This can be done in homes, schools, and any available spaces, contributing to the fight against climate change.”

     

