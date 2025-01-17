Kericho, Taita Taveta Record New Mpox Cases As Infections Rise To 33

The Ministry of Health has confirmed new Mpox cases in Kericho and Taita Taveta, bringing the total number of infections in Kenya to 33 since the outbreak began.

Principal Secretary Muthoni Muriuki announced on Friday, January 17, 2025, that the country remains vigilant in its response to the virus.

“A total of 225 contacts have been identified, 216 of whom have completed the recommended 21-day monitoring period. Among these, nine tested positive for Mpox,” PS Muriuki stated.

Over 2.9 million travelers have been screened at various points of entry as part of the ministry’s containment measures. Of the 379 samples tested so far, 33 have returned positive results.

Nakuru County has reported the highest number of infections, with 10 cases, followed by Mombasa with eight.

Additional cases were reported in Kajiado, Bungoma, Kericho, Taita Taveta, and Nairobi, each recording two infections. Busia, Kiambu, Makueni, Uasin Gishu, and Kilifi have each reported one case. By December 30, 2024, 17 patients had successfully recovered from the disease.

Globally, African nations are grappling with limited access to Mpox vaccines. Only 5.6 million doses have been allocated to the continent, leading to urgent calls from health organizations for increased vaccine availability and resources to protect vulnerable populations.

Mpox, a zoonotic disease transmitted to humans primarily from fruit bats, presents symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, and bleeding from body openings. If left unmanaged, the virus poses a serious public health threat, underscoring the need for sustained vigilance and intervention.