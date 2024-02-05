King Charles Diagnosed with Cancer, Temporarily Steps Back from Public Duties

Buckingham Palace has officially confirmed that King Charles is grappling with a form of cancer, though the specific type remains undisclosed. The diagnosis was made during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate, ruling out prostate cancer as the culprit. The 75-year-old monarch commenced “regular treatments” on Monday and will temporarily step back from public duties throughout the course of the treatment.

A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6 📷 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

Remaining optimistic about the treatment, King Charles eagerly anticipates returning to his full public responsibilities soon, according to the Palace. The exact stage and prognosis of the cancer are being kept private. Personally informing his sons about the diagnosis, the Prince of Wales is reported to be in regular contact with his father.

Prince Harry, residing in the United States, has spoken with his father and plans to travel to the UK in the coming days. The King, who returned to London from Sandringham, Norfolk, on Monday morning, is undergoing outpatient treatment. Despite pausing public events, he will continue fulfilling his constitutional role as the head of state, managing paperwork and private meetings.

In case the monarch is unable to carry out official duties, a constitutional mechanism allows the appointment of “counsellors of state” to stand in. The current list includes Queen Camilla, Prince William, the Princess Royal, and Prince Edward, with Prince Harry and the Duke of York no longer considered as non-working royals.

Prince William, who temporarily withdrew from public engagements to assist his wife Catherine’s recovery from abdominal surgery, is set to resume his public duties later this week. The King, known for openly discussing his prostate treatment to encourage awareness, underwent a prostate procedure at a private London hospital more than a week ago.

Statistics indicate that for many cancer types, the risk increases with age, with over a third of new cancer cases in the UK occurring in individuals aged 75 and over each year. Well-wishes for the King’s recovery have poured in, including from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, and Commons Speaker Sir Lyndsay Hoyle.