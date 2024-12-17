King Kaka Confirms Split With Wife Nini Nana Awiti After 13 Years

Kenyan rapper Kennedy Ombima, Known by his stage name King Kaka, and his wife Nini Nana Awiti have officially ended their 13-year relationship.

A joint statement shared on Tuesday said the decision to separate was made after careful reflection.

“We honestly never thought we would one day write a statement like this, but life happens. After much reflection and consideration, we have made the difficult decision to end our relationship,” the statement read.

The rapper emphasized that they would maintain a respectful and supportive relationship despite parting ways.

“This decision was not made lightly, and we remain committed to maintaining a respectful and supportive relationship as we move forward separately.”

King Kaka also assured fans that their children remain a top priority, promising to co-parent with love and care.

They had three children together, two boys Iroma Ombima and Ayanna Ombima and one daughter Gweth Ombima

“Our focus remains on co-parenting our children with love, stability, and respect. They are the heart of everything we do, and their happiness and well-being always come first.”

He expressed gratitude to their fans for their continued love and support throughout their journey.