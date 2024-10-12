King Says a Republic is Up to Australian People

King Charles has confirmed that it is up to the Australian people to decide whether the country remains a constitutional monarchy or becomes a republic.

Ahead of the King’s visit to Australia next week, the Australian Republic Movement exchanged letters with Buckingham Palace officials, writing on the King’s behalf.

Correspondence from the palace, revealed by the Daily Mail, says that “whether Australia becomes a republic” is a “matter for the Australian public to decide”.

The future of the monarchy in Australia is likely to be an issue during the royal visit by King Charles and Queen Camilla, which includes events in Sydney and Canberra.

The letter sent by palace officials restates the existing position, rather than marking any new change in policy – and Buckingham Palace is not saying anything further to the letter’s contents.

But it is an amicable exchange, following a request by a group campaigning for a republic to have a meeting with the King during his visit.

“The King appreciated that you took the time to write and asked me to reply on his behalf,” says the letter from Buckingham Palace to the Australian Republic Movement, written in March.

“Please be assured that your views on this matter have been noted very carefully.

“His Majesty, as a constitutional monarch, acts on the advice of his Ministers, and whether Australia becomes a republic is therefore a matter for the Australian public to decide.”

The letter adds that the King and Queen have a “deep love and affection” for Australia and “your thoughtfulness in writing as you did is warmly appreciated”.

A referendum on the issue was held in Australia in 1999, where people voted to remain a constitutional monarchy.

Earlier this year Australia’s government said plans for another referendum were “not a priority”.

But campaigners for a republic argue that Australia’s head of state shouldn’t be the monarch but someone chosen by Australians.

When the King’s visit was announced, Isaac Jeffrey of the Australian Republic Movement said: “While we respect the role the royals have played in the nation to date, it’s time for Australia to elect a local to serve as our head of state. Someone who can work for Australia full time.”

It is a campaign that has commended King Charles as an individual but is opposed to the role of the monarchy in Australia.

“We’re keen to tell him we’ll stay in the Commonwealth and a republic is about us, not about him or his family,” said Mr Jeffrey.

The visit to Australia will be the King’s biggest trip since his cancer diagnosis earlier this year. His only other international trip since then has been to France for D-Day commemorations.

His treatment is expected to be paused during the trip, which after Australia will include attending a Commonwealth heads of government meeting in Samoa.

The visit, from 18 to 26 October, will include a review of the Australian naval fleet in Sydney harbour, attending a community barbecue, supporting environmental projects and meeting two award-winning cancer experts.

This week it was also announced that in December King Charles will host a two-day state visit to the UK by the Amir of Qatar.

