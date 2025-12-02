Kiraitu Murungi to Receive Honorary Doctorate from Laikipia University

Former Meru Senator and Governor Kiraitu Murungi will be awarded an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters (D.H.L) by Laikipia University during its 13th graduation ceremony on December 11, 2025.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, December 2, the university announced that the ceremony will take place at its main campus in Nyahururu, Laikipia County.

Murungi, a former South Imenti MP, is a respected legal scholar. He holds law degrees from the University of Nairobi (LLB and LLM) and Harvard University (LLM). Over the years, he has served Kenya as an Advocate of the High Court, university lecturer, Member of Parliament, Cabinet Minister, Senator, and Governor of Meru County.

Laikipia University said the honorary degree recognizes Murungi’s “exceptional contribution to national leadership, justice, human rights advocacy, cultural advancement and community empowerment.”

For more than 40 years, he has been involved in public service, governance reforms and human development.

As Minister for Justice and later for Energy, Murungi led key reforms in ethics, governance and infrastructure. As Meru Governor, he championed the “Making Meru Great” agenda, focusing on empowering youth and women, and improving education, health and culture.

He also founded the Happiness Resource Centre and the Kimeru Institute, projects the university says reflect his commitment to well-being, cultural preservation and holistic human progress.