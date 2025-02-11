Disgraced Kisii Executive admits recording Arati, Cabinet conversations

Disgraced Kisii County Executive Alfred Ndemo Tuesday said his relationship with his former boss, Kisii Governor Simba Arati was one of ‘pain and betrayal’.

Dr Ndemo, who has since resigned from office as the administrative executive also acknowledged taping the governor’s conversations on occasion as a ‘precaution’.

He defended the move saying he was pushed to do so so after the governor’s tongue “grew wild”, often making pejorative comments against his friends.

“Yes i accept i did recordings of the conversations, not all, but it was after i begun finding it stupid of him to demean the people who had stood with him through thick and thin,” he stated.

Last week, during a function, Arati, accused the former CEM Administration of ethical breaches in recording cabinet conversations.

“Instead of working he started recording my conversations, “he said as he swore in another executive to replace Dr Ndemo.

On Tuesday, Ndemo admitted doing so because the cabins sittings were degenerating into a circus.

He further censured the County Assembly members for failing to oversight the governor.

He said many are s held at ransom by cheap handouts from the executive.

“It is good to know that our people that the leaders they had elected are not doing what they sent them to do, their hands are tied by the executive. This is in the public domain,” stated Ndemo.

He also accused one ‘overbearing lady’ a wife to one senior politician in the region of taking the entire county administration hostage with bad decisions.

“How else can one explain the rejection of the entire financial year 20 22/2023 budget by the Controller of Budget, it was because of the same lady tinkering with data,” he said adding that the County administration is yet to recover years down the line from the error.