Kisii University Bans Students from Bringing Children to Classrooms

Kisii University has issued a ban on students bringing their children to campus, citing safety concerns and disruptions during lessons.

In a memo released by Dean of Students Gladys Osoro, the university said it has noticed an increasing number of parenting students moving around the institution — including attending classes — with their children.

“It is a great concern because of the safety, health and general well-being of these children, as well as the disruption caused in the classroom,” the memo stated.

“While we understand that childcare can be challenging, it is important for students to be fully present and focused during class time.”

Osoro emphasized that classrooms are professional learning environments and are not suitable for children.

She directed the university’s security team to enforce the new rule. According to the memo, no student will be allowed into the university premises with a child on weekdays unless the child is seeking medical attention at the university health facility.

Meawhile, Rongo University recently marked a significant step in its commitment to child welfare and early childhood development with the official handover of its new Child Care Center.

This new facility will provide a nurturing and stimulating environment for young children, directly supporting the academic success of student-mothers within the university. By addressing the challenges of childcare, Rongo University aims to create a more inclusive and supportive learning environment for all.