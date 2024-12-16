Kyzir White Siblings: All About the White Family

Kyzir Rasim White is an American professional football linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

He played college football at West Virginia after transferring from Lackawanna College and was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

White has established himself as a key player, known for his tackling ability and versatility on defense.

He has also played for the Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Cardinals in 2023.

Siblings

Kyzir is one of seven siblings in the White family.

He has two brothers, Kevin and Ka’Raun, both of whom also played college football.

Kevin was drafted by the Chicago Bears, while Ka’Raun spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Additionally, Kyzir has a younger sister, Kiyae, who plays basketball at Auburn.

The White brothers share a close bond, having all started their football careers at Lackawanna College before transferring to West Virginia University.

College career

White began his college career at Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where he played as a safety.

During his time there, he excelled on the field, earning All-Northeast Football Conference honors and establishing himself as a playmaker in the defensive backfield.

After one successful season at Lackawanna, White transferred to West Virginia University, where he continued to develop his skills.

At West Virginia, he made a significant position change from safety to linebacker, allowing him to utilize his speed and tackling ability more effectively.

In his final season with the Mountaineers in 2017, White made notable contributions to the team’s defense.

He recorded 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks, which earned him All-Big 12 Second Team honors.

His versatility and athleticism were key factors in his success at the collegiate level, setting the stage for his transition to professional football.

NFL career

White was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft (119th overall).

In his rookie season, he primarily played on special teams but gradually earned more playing time on defense as he adapted to the NFL’s demands.

Over the next few seasons, White developed into a reliable linebacker known for his tackling ability and coverage skills.

In 2021, he had a standout year, recording a career-high 144 tackles and showcasing his ability to be a key player in the Chargers’ defense.

Throughout his tenure with the team, he also contributed with interceptions and passes defended.

After four seasons with the Chargers, White signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2022.

He played an important role in the Eagles’ defense, contributing both as a starter and in various defensive packages.

During the 2022 season, he continued to demonstrate his tackling prowess and versatility.

In March 2023, White signed with the Arizona Cardinals, marking the next chapter of his NFL career

Accolades

White has received several accolades throughout his football career.

During his time at West Virginia University, he was named to the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention team, highlighting his standout performances in a competitive conference.

He recorded impressive stats, including 152 total tackles, four sacks, three interceptions, and nine passes defended.

In the NFL, while White has not yet secured major individual awards, he has been recognized for his contributions to the teams he has played for.

Notably, he was named the 2023 Cardinals Defensive Player of the Year, showcasing his impact on the Arizona Cardinals’ defense.