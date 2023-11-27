Larsa Pippen’s Storied Journey To Multimillion Net Worth

Larsa Pippen, an Assyrian-American luminary, has etched her name in the realms of modeling, television, and fashion, amassing a commendable net worth of $10 million. Known for her time on “The Real Housewives of Miami” and her association with NBA legend Scottie Pippen, Larsa’s life is a tapestry of fame, fortune, and personal challenges.

Early Years

Born as Larsa Younan on July 6, 1974, in Chicago, Illinois, Larsa’s journey began in the bustling city where she attended a local high school. Despite being an average student, she went on to graduate from the University of Chicago with a degree in Political Science, laying the groundwork for her future endeavors.

Modeling and Reality TV

Larsa Pippen soared to stardom through her modeling career and as the charismatic star of Bravo’s reality series, “The Real Housewives of Miami,” which premiered on February 22, 2011. Her stint on the show showcased her snarky charm and her knack for balancing the roles of a wife and mother of four. While she did not return for the second season, her positive experience paved the way for a WE tv reality series, “Big Pippen,” in 2013, alongside her then-husband Scottie Pippen.

Larsa Pippen Entrepreneurial Ventures

Larsa’s entrepreneurial spirit shines through her blog, “Life with Larsa,” where she shares insights into her life. Additionally, she serves as a brand ambassador for Haute Living magazine, contributing to the fashion and lifestyle domain.

The Pippen Foundation, founded by Larsa, exemplifies her philanthropic efforts, raising funds for various children’s charities.

Larsa Pippen Husband

Larsa Pippen’s personal life has been a subject of public intrigue. Her marriage to NBA superstar Scottie Pippen in 1997 catapulted her into the limelight. The couple, blessed with four children, weathered storms of separation, with the divorce finalized in 2018 amid speculations of Larsa’s involvement with rapper Future.

In a twist of fate, Larsa’s romantic life took another turn in late 2022 when she began dating Marcus Jordan, son of Scottie’s former Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. The 17-year age difference added an intriguing dimension to Larsa’s relationship saga.

Larsa Pippen Net Worth

Larsa Pippen net worth of $10 million is a testament to her resilience, navigating the complexities of fame and personal challenges. From reality TV fame to entrepreneurial pursuits, Larsa’s journey remains a captivating narrative, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of entertainment and lifestyle.