Lawyer in court to demand production of missing Wajir Huduma Centre official

An urgent application was Monday filed in court seeking to compel government agencies to produce Hussein Abdirahman Mohamed, an Assistant County Commissioner and Manager at Huduma Centre in Wajir.

He disappeared on July 8, 2025.

In the petition, Mohammed’s lawyer Danstan Omari described his disappearance as “mysterious and deeply concerning.”

Omari now wants the court to direct the relevant authorities to present Mohamed before the court by July 14.

He alleged that there is credible reason to believe that the missing public servant is being held incommunicado and that the Attorney General, the Inspector General of Police, and the Director of Public Prosecutions, are duty-bound to investigate and disclose his whereabouts.

“The applicant was last seen flanking the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service during an official visit to Wajir County,” read the court documents.

“Shortly after, he was whisked away to an unknown location.”

According to the application, a police report was filed on July 10, but no progress has been made in tracing Mohamed’s whereabouts.

Omari argued that unless the court intervenes, the constitutional rights of the missing public officer including his freedom of movement and protection from unlawful detention will continue to be violated.

“He was going about his duties as the Manager, Huduma Center, Wajir, with no feuds and/or known enemies or assailants who had ill intentions against him and intended to waylay the Applicant for whatever reason(s),” said Omari.

The family Mohamed Wajir town has been living in fear, anxiety, and silence for days since the Huduma Centre manager vanished without a trace.

Sheikh Abdiwahab Osman, a close relative, described the disappearance as both “out of character” and “deeply distressing.”

“We stand before you with heavy hearts. Hussein left for work and never returned. His phone has been off. No word. No clue. We are desperate for answers,” said Sheikh Abdiwahab Osman.

Known for his integrity and commitment to public service, Mohamed had become a pillar in Wajir’s service delivery ecosystem — managing the Huduma Centre with diligence.

“He is a peaceful man. A father. A husband. If he’s been kidnapped, we plead — let him come back to us unharmed,” said Sheikh Osman

Local leaders are now piling pressure on security agencies to act swiftly and decisively.