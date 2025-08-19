Leighton Meester Siblings: Meet Douglas Logan and Alexander “Lex” Meester

Leighton Marissa Meester, born on April 9, 1986, in Fort Worth, Texas, is an American actress, singer, and model who captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with her iconic role as Blair Waldorf in the CW’s teen drama series Gossip Girl (2007–2012).

Beyond her acting prowess, Meester has showcased her versatility through a multifaceted career that spans film, television, music, and modeling.

Raised in a family marked by both challenges and resilience, her early life was shaped by a complex family dynamic that included her parents’ legal troubles and a strong sibling bond.

Despite a turbulent upbringing, Meester’s determination and talent propelled her to stardom, making her a household name and a celebrated figure in Hollywood.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Leighton grew up with two brothers. Her older brother, Douglas Logan Meester, born in 1983, has largely stayed out of the public eye but maintains a close relationship with Leighton.

Douglas is the president of Waterline Companies, a business based in Marco Island, Florida.

His life, however, has not been without controversy; in 2003, he faced accusations of sexual assault at the Air Force Academy, to which he pleaded guilty and paid a fine.

Despite this, Leighton’s bond with Douglas remains a testament to their shared experiences and familial loyalty.

Her younger brother, Alexander “Lex” Meester, born in 1994, is the youngest of the Meester siblings and shares a particularly close connection with Leighton.

Lex has faced significant health challenges, having been diagnosed with brain cancer in infancy and undergoing multiple surgeries.

Declared disabled in 2011, Lex has relied on Leighton’s support, both emotionally and financially.

Leighton’s commitment to her younger brother was evident in her legal battles with their mother over funds intended for Lex’s medical care, a dispute that highlighted her dedication to his well-being.

Lex has also dabbled in acting, appearing in minor roles in films such as Dilated and Hangman’s Curse, as well as a brief appearance in Gossip Girl.

Career

Meester’s journey in the entertainment industry began at a young age, driven by her passion for performance and a determination to overcome her family’s challenges.

At 11, she moved with her mother and siblings to New York City, where she attended the Professional Children’s School and began modeling for brands like Ralph Lauren and Wilhelmina Models.

Her early modeling gigs included commercials for Tamagotchi and Clearasil, showcasing her natural charisma.

By 14, she relocated to Los Angeles, attending Hollywood and Beverly Hills High Schools before graduating early from a private school to focus on her burgeoning career.

Meester’s acting debut came in 1999 with a role as Alyssa Turner in Law & Order, marking the start of a prolific television career.

She appeared in series such as Tarzan, Entourage, Veronica Mars, 24, and Surface, demonstrating her versatility across genres.

Her breakthrough role as Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl catapulted her to fame, earning her critical acclaim for her portrayal of the complex, stylish character.

The series, which ran for six seasons, solidified her status as a television icon and garnered attention for her impeccable wardrobe.

Beyond television, Meester has built an impressive filmography, starring in films like Hangman’s Curse (2003), Killer Movie (2008), Country Strong (2010), The Roommate (2011), Monte Carlo (2011), The Oranges (2011), The Judge (2014), The Weekend Away (2022), and EXmas (2023).

Her ability to navigate diverse roles, from thrillers to romantic comedies, highlights her range as an actress.

In 2014, she made her Broadway debut in Of Mice and Men, further showcasing her talent on stage.

Meester has also starred in the ABC sitcom Single Parents (2018–2020) as Angie D’Amato, charming audiences with her comedic timing.

In addition to acting, Meester has pursued a music career, releasing her debut album Heartstrings in 2014, which featured songs she wrote and performed.

Her musical ventures include collaborations with artists like Cobra Starship on the hit single “Good Girls Go Bad” (2009) and solo singles like “Somebody to Love” (2009) and “Your Love’s a Drug” (2010).

As a model, she has been the face of major brands such as Jimmy Choo, Herbal Essences, and Vera Wang, blending her on-screen charisma with high-fashion appeal.

Accolades

Meester’s portrayal of Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl earned her the Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Actress: Drama in both 2009 and 2010, cementing her status as a fan favorite.

In 2010, she received the Spotlight Award at the Hollywood Film Awards for her role in Country Strong, where her performance as a young country singer was praised for its authenticity and charm.

Meester’s chilling portrayal of an obsessive character in The Roommate garnered nominations for the 2011 MTV Movie Award for Best Villain and the Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie: Villain, highlighting her ability to tackle darker roles.

Her work in Country Strong also earned her a 2011 Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie Actress: Drama.

In 2012, she was nominated for another Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Actress: Drama for Gossip Girl and for Choice Summer Movie Star: Female for her role in the comedy That’s My Boy, though she also received a Golden Raspberry Award nomination for Worst Screen Couple for the same film.

Her Broadway debut in Of Mice and Men earned her a nomination for the 2014 Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Featured Actress in a Play, reflecting her stage prowess.

Most recently, Meester was nominated for the 2025 Australian Logie Award for Best Actress in a Comedy for her role in the CW/Stan series Good Cop/Bad Cop, underscoring her continued relevance in the industry.