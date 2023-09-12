Libya Floods: At Least 3,000 Dead Thousands Missing

The aftermath of Storm Daniel in eastern Libya has brought catastrophic consequences, with estimates suggesting that as many as 3,000 lives have been lost and countless others remain missing, particularly in the city of Derna.

Emergency teams from the United Nations are now being deployed to assist in this crisis within the politically fractured nation.

Tamer Ramadan, a representative of the Red Cross, has reported that approximately 10,000 individuals are unaccounted for in the wake of the destructive floods.

He has grimly cautioned that the current death toll is already substantial and is anticipated to surge by thousands over the next several days.

Libya, a nation that has endured over a decade of turmoil, remains deeply divided, with competing administrations in the western and eastern regions, each bolstered by distinct militias and foreign governments.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has issued an urgent plea for financial aid to support the flood victims in Libya.

Dax Bennet Roque, the NRC’s country director for Libya, emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “Humanitarian aid groups in Libya have been chronically underfunded. Now is the time to show solidarity with the people and help them on the long way back to recovery.”

Roque further detailed the dire circumstances faced by impoverished communities along the north coast, with entire villages succumbing to the deluge and the death toll continually mounting.

Search and rescue efforts are underway to locate missing individuals, while many families have lost all their possessions.

“Tens of thousands of people are displaced with no prospect of going back home,” Roque added, painting a sobering picture of the devastating impact of Storm Daniel on eastern Libya.

The international community is closely monitoring the situation, with concerted efforts to provide support and assistance to those affected by this tragedy.

