Linda Mwananchi Raises Concerns Over Ruto’s Involvement in Masinde Muliro Market

The Linda Mwananchi Movement has raised concerns over President William Ruto’s involvement in the commissioning of Masinde Muliro Market in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, amid a deepening dispute with Governor George Natembeya.

In a statement on Monday, the movement’s Head of Communication, Pauline Njoroge, accused the President of interfering in a project that was constructed by the Trans Nzoia County Government.

Njoroge said the market was named in honour of Pius Henry Masinde Muliro, a prominent Kenyan politician, liberation icon and early advocate of devolution.

She said the market holds historical and cultural significance for residents of Trans Nzoia County beyond its role as a trading centre.

“For the local communities in Trans Nzoia County, therefore, it is not merely a trading venue, but also a monument in commemoration of freedom, liberty and the indomitable spirit of devolution, as espoused by the late Muliro,” Njoroge said.

She argued that the responsibility for building markets rests with county governments and maintained that the Kitale facility was developed by the Trans Nzoia County Government.

According to Njoroge, the county government commissioned the project in the 2017/2018 financial year at a cost of Sh874,280,383.

She said the Office of the Auditor-General raised several queries in its 2023/2024 audit report, including delays in completing the project, seven extensions granted to the contractor, variations in the project cost and questions regarding land ownership due to missing documentation from the county government.

The audit report also noted the contractor’s absence during a physical inspection conducted by auditors on September 10, 2024, according to the statement.

Njoroge said Governor Natembeya inherited the audit queries from the previous county administration.

She added that the Senate County Public Investments Committee directed the governor to address the queries and complete the project to ensure value for money.

The movement said the committee later inspected the project and commended the county government’s efforts to resolve the outstanding issues.

Njoroge maintained that the audit queries had since been resolved and that the governor had received recognition from the Senate committee for the county government’s efforts.

Linda Mwananchi Accuses Ruto of Interfering With Devolution

Njoroge accused Ruto of seeking to associate himself with the market despite its construction being undertaken by the county government.

She further alleged that the President’s involvement raised concerns about the management of major public projects, drawing comparisons with the affordable housing programme.

The movement also criticised the deployment of police and heavy security at the market during the dispute, arguing that it reflected growing reliance on state force amid political pressure.

Njoroge said the disagreement over the market represented a wider struggle to protect devolution and uphold the Constitution.

She accused the government of intimidating and persecuting Natembeya, warning that such actions would strengthen the movement’s resolve to oppose what it described as attempts to undermine constitutional gains.

“We wish to remind Ruto that just as the nation’s freedom heroes defeated colonialism and entrenched dictatorship, a new generation of liberation fighters will lead the country to the ballot to remove the regime he has put in place,” Njoroge said.

She added that the movement would resist what it described as attempts to extend the government’s economic approach to projects undertaken by county governments.

Njoroge urged Natembeya and residents of Trans Nzoia to remain firm, saying the movement stood with them in defending devolution and the rule of law.

“We stand with Governor Natembeya and the people of Trans Nzoia County. The Masinde Muliro Market must serve the people for whom it was built, with full respect for devolution, the Constitution and the rule of law,” she said.

Ruto commissioned Masinde Muliro Market on Friday, October 16. The facility accommodates between 2,700 and 3,600 traders.