The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) is the highest-ranking military officer in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and serves as the principal military adviser to the President of Kenya and the National Security Council. This pivotal role is responsible for overseeing military operations and strategy, as the CDF outranks all heads of each service branch. The CDF also holds operational command authority over the Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force, and Kenya Navy, ensuring a coordinated approach to national defense.

In this capacity, the CDF leads meetings with the Service Commanders, which include the Commander of the Kenya Army, the Commander of the Kenya Air Force, the Commander of the Kenya Navy, and the Commandant of Military Intelligence. The CDF’s office is located in Ulinzi House, Nairobi. Following the enactment of the 2010 Constitution, the title of Chief of General Staff was replaced with Chief of Defence Forces, signifying a restructured command hierarchy.

The CDF plays a crucial role in national security, reporting directly to the President, who serves as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces. This position carries immense prestige and authority, as the CDF is responsible for personnel assignments, oversight of resources, and facilitating communication between the President and service commanders. The CDF may also execute additional duties as assigned by the President. Below is a list of major generals in Kenya and their major roles during their tenure.

List of Major Generals in Kenya

Chief of General Staff

Major General Robert Bernard Penfold (1916–2015)

Notable for his leadership during a transformative period in Kenya’s military history. Major General Joseph Musyimi Lele Ndolo (1921–1984)

Instrumental in developing the modern structure of the Kenyan Army. General Jackson Kimeu Mulinge (1924–2014)

Served as Chief of General Staff during a crucial time for national security. General Mohamud Haji Barrow Mohamed (1986–1996)

Known for his efforts in peacekeeping and regional security initiatives. General Daudi Rerimoi Chepkong’a Tonje (1996–2000)

Oversaw significant military reforms and modernization efforts. General Joseph Raymond Edward Kibwana (2000–2005)

Advocated for military professionalism and enhanced training programs. General Jeremiah Mutinda Kianga (2005–2011)

Played a key role in various military operations and strategic planning.

Chief of Defence Forces