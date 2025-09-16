Loreto Peralta Siblings: Getting to Know Carlos Peralta

Loreto Peralta is a Mexican-American actress who has made a significant mark in both Mexican and Hollywood cinema since her debut as a child star.

Born on June 9, 2004, in Miami, Florida, to Mexican parents Juan Carlos Peralta and Greta Jacobson, she holds dual cultural influences that have shaped her bilingual abilities in English and Spanish.

Growing up in a prominent family, Peralta’s grandfather is the Mexican billionaire Carlos Peralta, a renowned real estate mogul and owner of the baseball team Tigres de Quintana Roo.

At just nine years old, she landed her breakthrough role after director Eugenio Derbez discovered her through a Twitter casting call, changing the script from a boy to a girl character specifically for her.

Fluent in both Castilian Spanish and English, Peralta embodies a bridge between cultures, often drawing on her heritage in her performances.

Siblings

Loreto has one sibling, a brother named Carlos Peralta, who works as a film writer.

Other than that, not much is known about Carlos as he lives a private life compared to his famous sister.

Career

Peralta’s career ignited in 2013 with her debut in the Mexican comedy-drama Instructions Not Included (No se aceptan devoluciones), directed by and starring Eugenio Derbez, where she portrayed the lead role of Maggie, a precocious girl at the center of a heartfelt father-daughter story.

This film not only became the highest-grossing Spanish-language movie in U.S. history at the time but also showcased Peralta’s natural charisma, earning her widespread acclaim as a child prodigy.

Following this success, she lent her voice to the animated character Almitra in the 2014 fantasy film Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet, directed by a collective including Roger Allers of The Lion King fame, and voiced Gabby in the 2015 Mexican animated feature Guardians of Oz.

Transitioning to live-action, Peralta starred as Elle in the 2018 fantasy adventure The Little Mermaid, a modern retelling that highlighted her versatility in English-language projects.

She continued building her resume with roles in the 2019 coming-of-age drama All the Freckles in the World (Todas las pecas del mundo), where she played the introspective Laura, and the social media satire Like, Follow, Share (Guerra de likes) the same year.

In television, she took on the recurring role of Rosita in the second season of Netflix’s hit series Someone Has to Die (Alguien tiene que morir) in 2020, a period drama directed by Manolo Caro that delved into themes of identity and taboo love in 1950s Spain.

Peralta’s involvement extended to co-developing the character, marking her growing influence behind the camera.

More recently, she starred as Cristina in the thriller We Are The Heat (Nosotros somos el calor), contributing from screenwriting to distribution, and appeared in the Netflix series The War Next-Door in 2021.

Her latest projects include the intense role in Netflix’s Jailbreak, where she embraced a more dramatic, layered character, demonstrating her evolution from family-friendly fare to complex narratives.

At 21, Peralta’s filmography reflects a deliberate shift toward diverse genres, with upcoming collaborations on Netflix promising further exploration of humor, depth, and adventure.

Accolades

Peralta’s breakout performance in Instructions Not Included garnered her early recognition, including the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film – Leading Young Actress, the Diosa de Plata for Best Child Performance, the Prix Lumières for Most Promising Child Actor, and the Latin American Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Movie.

In 2020, she received a nomination for Favorite Instagrammer at the Kids’ Choice Awards México, acknowledging her growing social media influence alongside her acting prowess.

For her work in Someone Has to Die, the series won the Cine Iberoamericana Award for Best TV Series, with Peralta’s portrayal of Rosita contributing to its critical success.

Additionally, her role in We Are The Heat earned her the GQ “Man of the Year” Revelation Actress award, highlighting her as a fresh voice in Spanish-language film.

More recently, Peralta has been nominated at the prestigious Platino Awards, further cementing her status as a versatile and acclaimed performer bridging Hollywood and Latin American industries.