Loui Eriksson Siblings: Getting to Know Lennon Eriksson

Loui William Eriksson, born on July 17, 1985, in Gothenburg, Sweden, is a former professional ice hockey forward who carved out a notable career in the National Hockey League (NHL) and international play.

Known for his versatility, hockey sense, and two-way play, Eriksson spent 16 seasons in the NHL, playing for teams such as the Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and Arizona Coyotes.

His professional journey began in Sweden’s top-tier Elitserien with Frölunda HC, where his talent was evident from a young age, leading to his selection by the Dallas Stars in the second round, 33rd overall, in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft.

Eriksson’s career was marked by consistency, international success, and a reputation as a reliable winger who could contribute offensively and defensively.

He announced his retirement from professional hockey in February 2025 at the age of 39, leaving behind a legacy of 1,050 NHL games and significant contributions to Swedish hockey.

Loui has one sibling named Lennon Eriksson.

However, there is no publicly available information about Lennon, including his personal life or career pursuits, as he lives a private life.

Eriksson’s hockey career began in Gothenburg, where he showcased exceptional talent early on, playing for Lerums BK and advancing to Frölunda HC’s junior team.

By age 11, he was competing with older under-16 players, catching the attention of coaches like Joshua Clemas.

His professional debut came with Frölunda in the Elitserien, where he played alongside future NHL players like Carl Söderberg.

In 2003, the Dallas Stars drafted him, and after two seasons with Frölunda, Eriksson moved to North America, debuting with the Iowa Stars in the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2005.

His NHL debut followed on October 4, 2006, scoring his first goal against the Colorado Avalanche.

Eriksson’s breakout came in the 2008–09 season, leading the Stars with 36 goals, ranking fifth in the Western Conference and 12th league-wide.

He signed a six-year, $25.5 million contract extension with Dallas in 2009, cementing his role as a key offensive player.

In 2013, he was traded to the Boston Bruins in a blockbuster deal involving Tyler Seguin.

Despite an injury-plagued first season in Boston, including two concussions, Eriksson found chemistry with Söderberg, finishing with 37 points in 61 games.

His time with the Bruins included a career milestone in 2016 when he scored his 200th NHL goal.

That same year, Eriksson signed a six-year, \$36 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks, where he struggled with injuries and inconsistent production, including a season-ending knee injury in 2017.

In 2021, he was traded to the Arizona Coyotes, playing his 1,000th NHL game that December.

After an unsuccessful attempt to join the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2023, Eriksson returned to Frölunda HC, closing his career in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) after 17 years in North America.

Over his NHL career, Eriksson amassed 253 goals and 360 assists in 1,050 games, showcasing his durability and versatility.

In 2004, at age 18, Eriksson earned Rookie of the Year honors in the SHL with Frölunda HC after posting eight goals and five assists in 46 games.

The following year, he contributed to Frölunda’s Swedish Championship, tallying five goals and nine assists in 39 games.

In the NHL, Eriksson’s standout moment came in 2011 when he participated in his first NHL All-Star Game, leading all players with a goal, two assists, and the game-winning empty-net goal, totaling four points.

Internationally, Eriksson was a three-time medalist at the IIHF World Championships, securing bronze in 2009, silver in 2011, and gold in 2013, where he led Sweden with 10 points in 10 games.

He also earned a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics, contributing two goals and one assist in six games.

His 2008–09 season with Dallas, where he scored 36 goals, remains a career highlight, as does his 1,000th NHL game in 2021, a testament to his longevity.