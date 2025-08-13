Lucky Blue Smith Siblings: Meet Starlie, Daisy and Pyper America Smith

Lucky Blue Smith, born on June 4, 1998, in Spanish Fork, Utah, is an American model, actor, and musician who has become a prominent figure in the fashion and entertainment industries.

Known for his striking blue eyes, platinum blond hair, and charismatic presence, Smith rose to fame as a teenager, quickly establishing himself as a sought-after model.

Beyond his modeling career, he is also recognized for his musical endeavors as the drummer for the surf-rock band The Atomics, formed with his siblings, and for his growing social media influence, particularly on platforms like Instagram, where he has amassed millions of followers.

Raised in a Mormon family by parents Sheridan, a former model, and Dallon, a musician and entrepreneur, Smith’s unique name and early exposure to the modeling world set the stage for his multifaceted career.

Lucky is the youngest of four siblings, with three older sisters, namely Starlie Cheyenne Smith, Daisy Clementine Smith, and Pyper America Smith, all of whom have pursued careers in modeling and music.

Starlie Cheyenne Smith, born on September 11, 1993, is a model and social media personality who has also made her mark as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for The Atomics.

In 2020, she welcomed her daughter, GoGo Valentine, and has since prioritized motherhood while maintaining her creative pursuits, including releasing a song titled “Superfly” in 2023.

Daisy Clementine Smith, born on September 24, 1995, is a model and the lead guitarist for The Atomics.

Her modeling career began when the family moved to Los Angeles after she was scouted, sparking opportunities for the entire family.

Pyper America Smith, born on March 13, 1997, is perhaps the most prominent of the siblings in modeling, having walked runways for high-profile brands like Giorgio Armani and Dolce & Gabbana, and appearing on covers for magazines such as Vogue and Hello!.

She plays bass and provides backup vocals for The Atomics and has also ventured into fashion design, launching a shoe line in 2017.

Career

Smith’s career began at the age of 10 when he was scouted alongside his sisters during a family trip to California.

By 12, he was signed with Next Management, and his family relocated to Los Angeles to support his and his sisters’ burgeoning modeling careers.

His breakout moment came after dyeing his hair platinum blond, a signature look that propelled him into the spotlight.

By 2015, Smith had become a fashion industry sensation, walking runways for prestigious brands such as Fendi, Chanel, Versace, and Tom Ford, and appearing in campaigns for Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and L’Oreal.

His editorial work includes features in American, French, and Spanish Vogue, GQ, and Harper’s Bazaar, with over a dozen magazine covers to his name.

Beyond modeling, Smith pursued acting, debuting as Bridger Jenkins in the 2016 film Love Everlasting, and made guest appearances on shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Project Runway.

As a musician, he plays drums for The Atomics, a surf-rock band formed with his sisters, which gained attention for its Coachella performance in 2017, though the band has not released new music recently.

Smith’s massive social media following, particularly among younger audiences, has made him a valuable asset for brands leveraging his influence to promote trends.

More recently, he walked the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2025 show during New York Fashion Week, attended by his wife, Nara Smith, marking a significant moment in his continued modeling career.

Accolades

In 2015, Teen Vogue named him “Model of the Moment,” a testament to his meteoric ascent and widespread appeal among teenage fans.

That same year, Models.com included him in their “Top 50 Male Models” list, acknowledging his prominence in a competitive field.

His social media presence, with millions of followers on Instagram, has been cited as a key factor in his influence, ranking him among the top male models for social media engagement in 2015.

Smith’s ability to draw crowds in cities like Paris and Hong Kong, where fans gathered to see him, underscores his cultural impact during the mid-2010s.

His work with iconic photographers like Hedi Slimane and Annie Leibovitz, as well as his participation in high-profile campaigns for Tom Ford and Philipp Plein, further cements his status as a leading figure in fashion.

While The Atomics have not garnered formal awards, their Coachella appearance in 2017 highlighted their potential in the music industry.