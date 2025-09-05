Magnus Millang Siblings: Meet Emil Millang

Magnus Millang, born on July 20, 1981, in Copenhagen, Denmark, is a multifaceted talent in the Danish entertainment industry, known for his work as an actor, screenwriter, comedian, and film director.

With a career spanning television, film, and digital media, Millang has established himself as a prominent figure in Danish comedy and drama.

His ability to seamlessly transition between humorous and serious roles, combined with his creative contributions as a writer and director, has made him a recognizable name both in Denmark and internationally.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Millang has a younger brother, Emil Millang, who is also a notable figure in the Danish entertainment scene.

Emil is a screenwriter, actor, and comedian, often collaborating with Magnus on various projects.

The brothers share a close professional and personal bond, which is evident in their joint creative endeavors.

One of their most significant collaborations is the 2019 comedy film Heavy Load (Selvhenter), which they co-wrote and starred in, drawing inspiration from their own upbringing.

The film follows two brothers traveling to Spain to retrieve their deceased father’s body, blending humor with poignant family dynamics.

Emil also joins Magnus in the popular Danish TV show Broderne Ost (The Ost Brothers), where their contrasting personalities—Magnus’s sarcastic sophistication and Emil’s playful curiosity—create a dynamic and entertaining duo.

In the show, they explore cultural and gastronomic adventures, such as their memorable trip to Modena, Italy, to discover culinary delights like Parmigiano Reggiano and Balsamico Tradizionale.

Career

Millang first gained prominence through the Danish comedy series Danish Dynamite (2012–2014), where he served as writer, director, and actor, portraying the smug real estate agent Jeppe Kaufmann (“Jeppe K”).

The series was a hit, showcasing his comedic prowess and earning him widespread recognition.

Millang’s television work also includes appearances in shows like Brian Mørk Show, Mørk og Jul, Silat Ninjaen, and Zulu Gumball, with his activist character Basher Henrik gaining a significant YouTube following in 2008.

His film career took off with a role in Kvinden i buret (The Keeper of Lost Causes, 2013), followed by major roles in Thomas Vinterberg’s films The Commune (2016), The Command (2018), and the Oscar-winning Another Round (2020), where he starred alongside Mads Mikkelsen.

In 2016, Millang collaborated with Emil on the humorous web series WTF We Do With Climate, addressing the climate crisis with wit.

His directorial debut came with Heavy Load (2019), a comedy he co-wrote with Emil, further cementing his reputation as a creative force.

Millang also created the viral social media concept “FREITAG,” where he celebrates Fridays by cycling to techno music, showcasing his knack for engaging digital content.

Additionally, he has directed commercials for brands like Suzuki and Telia and contributed to projects like the short film Kein Problem (2017).

Accolades

In 2014, Millang won the Comedy Galla Award for Comedian of the Year, a testament to his impact on Danish comedy, particularly through Danish Dynamite.

The series itself won Best Original TV Program, highlighting his contributions as a writer and director.

His role in Another Round earned him and his co-stars the Best Actor award at the San Sebastián Film Festival in 2020, reflecting the film’s critical acclaim and its Academy Award win for Best International Feature Film.

Additionally, his short film Kein Problem was selected for the Odense International Film Festival in 2017, showcasing his growing influence as a director.