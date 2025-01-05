Major Hunt as Senior Kilifi IEBC Official Killed in Attack in Mombasa 

Police are investigating an incident in which senior official with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official was Sunday killed in her house in a robbery in Utange, Mombasa County.

Officials said the deceased Aisha Akinyi Abubakar, 48 was a senior IEBC official based in Kilifi County.

IEBC is yet to issue a statement over the incident.

She and her son Khasim Hassan, 18 were attacked at about 3 am Sunday January 5 at their compound by two suspects, police said.

The son was also seriously injured and admitted in a local hospital, police said.

The gang stole electronic goods from the house before escaping.

Police said they were informed by officials at the Premier Hospital that a victim of robbery with violence had died at the facility.

A team visited there and established that the gang raided the home at about 3 am at Utange Mkunguni and attacked the woman and her son.

One of the attackers wore a face mask.

They gained access to the house by cutting the grills of kitchen window while armed with crowbar and knife.

The deceased was stabbed and cut on the head above right eye while the son cut on the head.

Police said immediately after the attack the gang robbed the deceased of her mobile phone, a 65 inch TV set, sound system and an iPad.

This was after they had also attacked and injured the son, police said.

The son was able to drive the mother to Premier Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival while the son was treated and was yet to be discharged.

Police later visited the scene of the attack as part of efforts to trace the gang behind the attack.

Police said they are pursuing various leads into the attack.

A team is combing the area to get the gang.