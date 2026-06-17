Man arrested after wife dies from stab wounds in Kirinyaga domestic dispute

Police arrested a 48-year-old man after his wife died from stab wounds allegedly inflicted during a domestic dispute in Mwea Sub-County, Kirinyaga County.

The incident was reported on June 16, 2026, at about 9pm.

According to police, 54-year-old Preris Njoki Wanjohi was allegedly stabbed in the stomach by her husband, following a confrontation at their home. Investigators say the couple had reportedly quarrelled over a missing radio before the suspect allegedly attacked her with a kitchen knife.

Both the victim and the suspect were rushed to Kalira Mission Hospital in Mwea, where Wanjohi succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police said the suspect sustained slight head injuries, allegedly inflicted by the couple’s son after learning that his mother had been stabbed. He was treated and placed in police custody pending further investigations.

Crime scene investigators processed the scene, while the body of the deceased was moved to Kalira Mission Hospital Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

And police in Migori County are investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman whose body was found inside a borehole within her homestead, a day after she was reported missing.

The incident was reported on June 16, 2026.

According to police, Agnes Awuor Wayumba disappeared from her home on June 15 at about 10am. Family members and residents mounted a search for her, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

At around 2pm on June 16, her lifeless body was discovered inside a borehole within the compound.

Police officers and, with the assistance of members of the public, retrieved the body from the borehole.

Investigators noted that the deceased had a history of epilepsy, a factor that will form part of the ongoing investigations into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The body was moved to Migori County Referral Hospital Mortuary for preservation and a post-mortem examination. Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Suna West are handling the case.