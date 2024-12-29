Man Fatally Stabs Teenage Daughter, Injures Wife in Fight in Githurai

A domestic dispute turned fatal in Githurai, Kiambu County after a man stabbed his 16-year-old daughter to death.

The man also attacked and seriously injured his wife in the fight on December 29.

Police said Elius Jacob Katanga, 45, allegedly attacked his wife, Teresia Wairimu, 45, and their 16-year-old daughter, following a period of separation caused by marital differences and domestic fight.

Police said Katanga returned home and violently knocked on the door, forcibly taking their three-year-old son and attempted to leave.

Wairimu resisted prompting Katanga to fight back which went bloody.

He pulled out a kitchen knife before stabbing her in the head.

As their teenage daughter screamed for help, Katanga turned and stabbed her in the back before fleeing the scene, leaving behind their unharmed son.

Neighbors rushed both victims to Ruiru Sub County Hospital, where the daughter was pronounced dead on arrival.

Wairimu, who is in stable condition, is currently receiving treatment after she sustained serious injuries, police said.

Police visited and documented the scene and recovered a blood-stained knife, believed to be the murder weapon.

The body of the deceased has been transferred to Thika Level 5 Hospital morgue, where an autopsy will be conducted.

Police said they are looking for Katanga, whose whereabouts remain unknown for grilling over the tragedy.