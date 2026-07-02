Man lynched by mob in Kwale over alleged ‘penis shrinking’ claim

Police in Samburu Sub-County, Kwale County, are investigating the killing of an unidentified man who was lynched by a mob following allegations that he caused a resident’s genitals to shrink.

That is the latest incident to happen in the area amid campaigns against claims that one can cause the shrinking of a penis.

Up to four people have been lynched in separate incidents in the past weeks in the area, with local administration warning against the trend.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday in Chigigini Village, Taru Location.

Police responded to the scene and found the lifeless body of an unknown adult male believed to be of Somali origin. The body had multiple visible injuries consistent with mob assault.

Preliminary findings indicate that the deceased was accused of touching a 29-year-old man, after which the complainant allegedly claimed that his penis had immediately shrunk inside his body. The allegation sparked a mob attack that resulted in the suspect’s death.

Police removed the body to Kinango Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

Authorities have launched investigations into the incident and are working to identify those involved in the fatal mob attack. Police have not verified the claims made against the deceased, and no evidence has been presented to support the allegation.

And police have launched a manhunt for a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 28-year-old woman in Suba South Sub-County, Homa Bay County.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Sagero Village, Nyadenda Sub-location. The deceased, identified as Catherine Achieng Oyugi, was reportedly attacked while returning home after fetching water.

According to police, the suspect allegedly accosted and stabbed her five times in the chest, ribs and left wrist. Authorities say the two were reportedly in a romantic relationship.

Despite sustaining severe injuries, Catherine is said to have run toward a nearby homestead seeking help. An elderly woman heard her cries for help, rushed to assist her and raised an alarm. Members of the public responded but found the victim had already succumbed to her injuries.

Police said the victim identified her alleged attacker before she died, naming the person who stabbed her.

The suspect fled toward the Nyadenda Hills and remains at large. Police have launched a search to trace and arrest him.

Officers visited and documented the scene before moving the body to St. Camillus Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination. Investigations into the murder are ongoing.