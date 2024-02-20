Man Trying to Separate Fighting Couple Fatally Stabbed in Mwingi Town

Detectives are investigating the killing of a man whose body was found on the roadside along the Nairobi-Garissa Highway in Mwingi.

The body had stab wounds in the abdomen and was identified as that of Erick Mutonye Kyalo. Police and witnesses said the body was found lying near a club in the area.

The man had tried to separate a man who was fighting with his former girlfriend.

Witnesses told police that Kyalo was in the process stabbed by a sharp object and walked out of the scene without realizing he had been wounded.

According to police, the deceased after being stabbed walked for about 200 meters from the scene where he collapsed and succumbed to the injuries.

The fighting couple had then left the scene. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.

Police said they are looking for the suspects for grilling following the Monday incident. In Shianda, Kakamega County, the body of a man was found in his house after a sudden death.

The man identified as Joshua Ochami Omusebe, 26 was found lying dead on the floor in his house where he was alone. Police said they are yet to know the cause of his death.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.