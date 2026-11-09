Man’s body retrieved from stream in Kisumu as police launch murder investigations

Police in Kisumu County launched investigations after the body of a 45-year-old man was discovered in Oguodho Stream in North East Kano Sub-County.

The body of Dennis Otieno Adhola was spotted by a man in Kabar East Sub-Location, Kabar Location.

A physical examination of the body established that the deceased had blood stains on the right side of his abdomen, although no other visible injuries were noted.

Police officers retrieved the body from the stream before it was positively identified by his wife.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, with police launching investigations to establish whether he was killed before his body was dumped in the stream.

The body was transferred to Othoo Funeral Home, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Meanwhile, police in Kiambu County have launched investigations into the suspected murder of a 36-year-old man who died after being found unconscious in a roadside trench in Gitwe area, Gatundu South Sub-County.

David Njoroge Mwaura succumbed to multiple injuries while undergoing treatment at Gatundu Level Five Hospital at around 3am on Sunday, November 8.

According to police, the victim was discovered unconscious by Good Samaritans in a roadside trench in Gitwe.

He was rushed to Gatundu Level Five Hospital, where medical personnel established that he had sustained severe injuries, including an open wound on the head and an injury to his right leg.

Doctors also suspected that he had suffered fractured ribs, while blood was reportedly oozing from his urethra.

Despite efforts to save his life, Mwaura succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police officers visited and processed the scene as investigations commenced to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It was not immediately clear whether the deceased had been assaulted before being abandoned in the trench or how he sustained the injuries.

The body was transferred to Kenyatta University Funeral Home for preservation pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police are treating the incident as a suspected murder.

No arrests had been reported by the time the incident was documented.