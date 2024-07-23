Maria Menounos Siblings: All About Peter Menounos

Maria Menounos is an American television presenter, actress and producer.

She has hosted popular shows like Extra and E! News, and has worked as a correspondent for Today, Access Hollywood and Eurovision Song Contest 2006.

Menounos was born in 1978 in Medford, Massachusetts to Greek immigrant parents.

She began her career in entertainment as a beauty pageant contestant, winning Miss Massachusetts Teen USA in 1996.

Some of Menounos’ notable acting credits include roles in the film Fantastic Four and TV shows like One on One, Entourage, and The Boys.

She has also produced several independent films.

In addition to her entertainment work, Menounos is the CEO of AfterBuzz TV, an online podcast network. She is currently signed with WWE as an ambassador and has competed in some tag team events.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

WWE

Accolades

Siblings

Maria has one younger sibling, a brother named Peter Menounos.

While Maria has found great success in the entertainment industry, her brother Peter has chosen to live a more private life away from the spotlight.

Peter was born to Greek immigrant parents, like his sister Maria. The two siblings grew up together in Medford, Massachusetts.

Career

Menounos began her career in journalism while studying at Emerson College in Boston, where she earned a degree in broadcast journalism.

Her first significant role was as a correspondent for Channel One News, where she reported on various topics, including the September 11 attacks.

This experience helped her hone her skills in front of the camera and laid the groundwork for her future endeavors.

Menounos gained widespread recognition as a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight in 2002.

Her engaging personality and ability to connect with audiences led her to host several high-profile events, including the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

In 2010, Menounos became the co-anchor of Extra, where she interviewed numerous celebrities and covered major entertainment news stories.

Also Read: Chace Crawford Siblings: Meet Candice Crawford

Her work on E! News further solidified her status as a prominent figure in entertainment journalism.

In addition to her hosting duties, Menounos has pursued acting.

She appeared in films such as Fantastic Four and Tropic Thunder and made guest appearances on popular television shows like Scrubs, One Tree Hill.and Entourage.

Menounos’ acting roles often showcase her charisma and comedic timing, allowing her to branch out beyond her hosting career.

He is also an accomplished producer. In 2012, she co-founded AfterBuzz TV, an online network that produces after-show commentary for various television series.

The platform has grown significantly, allowing fans to engage with their favorite shows and participate in discussions.

Additionally, Menounos has produced independent films, further demonstrating her versatility in the industry.

WWE

In a surprising turn, Menounos has ventured into the world of professional wrestling.

She has made several appearances for WWE, participating in events like WrestleMania and even competing in tag team matches.

Menounos’ involvement in wrestling showcases her willingness to embrace new challenges and entertain fans in different arenas.

Accolades

Menounos has received several awards and accolades throughout her career.

Notably, she won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2014 for Outstanding Entertainment News Program for her work on Extra, which she shared with her colleagues.

In addition to her Emmy win, Menounos has been recognized for her contributions to entertainment journalism and hosting.

She has garnered nominations for various awards, including the Teen Choice Awards and People’s Choice Awards, reflecting her popularity and impact in the industry.

Menounos’ work on Dancing with the Stars also earned her recognition as a contestant in its 14th season, further showcasing her versatility as a performer.