Mariano Di Vaio Siblings: All About Ilaria Di Vaio

Mariano Di Vaio, born on May 9, 1989, in Assisi, Italy, is a multifaceted figure known for his work as a fashion blogger, model, actor, and entrepreneur.

From a young age, Di Vaio displayed a passion for style and creativity, which led him to leave Italy at 18 to pursue modeling and acting opportunities abroad.

His journey took him to London for a year of modeling before he moved to New York City to study acting at the New York Film Academy.

Di Vaio has since become a global style icon, amassing millions of followers on social media platforms like Instagram, where he shares insights into fashion, lifestyle, and fitness.

Siblings

Mariano has at least one sibling, a sister named Ilaria Di Vaio.

Unfortunately, little is publicly known about Ilaria, as Mariano tends to keep his family life relatively private, focusing his public persona on his professional endeavors and immediate family.

Career

Di Vaio’s began as a model at 17, working with prestigious brands such as Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, and Brunello Cucinelli.

His modeling success paved the way for his foray into acting, with roles in films like Deported (2016) and State of Consciousness (2022), where he played the character Manny.

In 2012, Di Vaio launched his blog, MDVStyle.com, a digital magazine dedicated to men’s fashion and lifestyle, which quickly gained a massive following.

His entrepreneurial ventures include launching MDV Jewels, MDV Shoes, and MDV Eyewear, as well as co-founding the e-commerce platform NoHowStyle.com with his wife, Eleonora Brunacci.

In 2014, he collaborated with Cruciani to release a line of bracelets, and in 2016, he published his biography, *My Dream Job*, through Arnoldo Mondadori Editore.

Di Vaio also ventured into television, serving as a mentor on the Italian talent show Selfie – Le cose cambiano in 2016 alongside Stefano De Martino, hosted by Simona Ventura.

Accolades

Di Vaio has won three GQ Awards, a testament to his influence as a style icon and his impact on men’s fashion.

His work as a brand ambassador for major labels like Hugo Boss, Maserati, and Omega, along with his collaborations with Cavalli, Brunello Cucinelli, and Gucci, underscores his credibility in the industry.