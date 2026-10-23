‘Matiang’i is no mole’: Linda team hits back at Methu in Kisii

Supporters of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i have mounted a spirited defence of his political ambitions, dismissing claims questioning his loyalty to the United Opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The leaders, drawn from the Linda Matiang’i team in Gusii, challenged Nyandarua Senator John Methu to stop casting suspicion on Matiang’i, insisting that political alliances and friendships should not be used to portray him as a mole within the opposition.

The leaders spoke at Masimba in Nyaribari Masaba Constituency during a grassroots mobilisation meeting in support of Bouse Mairura, who is seeking the constituency’s parliamentary seat.

Borabu parliamentary aspirant Morara Kebaso led the counterattack, arguing that Matiang’i had a legitimate right to pursue his presidential ambitions without being subjected to unsubstantiated allegations.

“Matiang’i is no mole. He is a leader with his own political ambitions, and those ambitions should be debated on their merit, not through allegations and innuendo. You cannot build a united opposition by treating fellow leaders as suspects,” Kebaso said.

He accused opposition figures questioning Matiang’i’s loyalty of risking divisions within the coalition at a time when leaders should be consolidating their support ahead of the 2027 polls.

“If the opposition is serious about challenging President William Ruto, this is the time to build bridges, not manufacture mistrust. We cannot preach unity in public and sow divisions among ourselves behind the scenes,” he added.

Methu had questioned Matiang’i’s intentions over his association with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, whom the senator had also suggested could be undermining the opposition from within.

“If I say Ndindi Nyoro is a mole, what can I say about Matiang’i, and they are friends?” Methu said during a television interview on October 11.

However, the Linda Matiang’i team maintained that political friendships were not sufficient grounds to question a leader’s loyalty, warning that such accusations could undermine efforts to build a united front against President Ruto.

Jubilee grassroots push

The Masimba meeting also served as a mobilisation platform for Mairura, who is seeking to become the next MP for Nyaribari Masaba.

Mairura urged residents to support Jubilee candidates across elective positions in 2027, arguing that Matiang’i’s presidential ambitions would require a strong political foundation in his home region.

“If we want Matiang’i to have a strong national platform, we must begin by building that support at home. We cannot expect one man to carry the entire political burden while we fail to organise and elect leaders who share his political vision,” Mairura said.

He called for coordinated grassroots mobilisation, saying the election of leaders aligned with Matiang’i’s political agenda would strengthen Jubilee’s presence in the region and provide a launchpad for his national ambitions.

The appeal underscores the importance of local parliamentary contests in the broader political calculations surrounding Matiang’i’s potential presidential bid and Jubilee’s place within the opposition coalition.

Ruto administration under fire

Kitutu Chache South parliamentary aspirant Kevin Omwando, meanwhile, turned his attention to the performance of the Kenya Kwanza administration, accusing the government of failing to meet Kenyans’ expectations.

Omwando urged voters to use the 2027 General Election to hold the administration accountable, arguing that campaign promises should be assessed against the realities facing households.

“Kenyans have heard enough promises. They want to see those promises reflected in their lives, in the cost of living, employment opportunities and the services they receive. In 2027, voters must make their voices heard at the ballot,” he said.

He called on Kenyans dissatisfied with the government to vote against President Ruto in the next election.

The remarks reflect the opposition’s broader effort to mobilise voters around economic grievances as political parties and potential presidential contenders position themselves for the 2027 contest.

Opposition unity tested

The exchange highlights the tensions confronting opposition leaders as they navigate competing presidential ambitions, party interests and disagreements over the direction of their coalition.

Methu’s remarks have brought questions of trust and loyalty to the fore, with Matiang’i’s allies warning that internal accusations could weaken the opposition’s ability to mount a credible challenge against Ruto.

For the Linda Matiang’i team, the immediate task is to defend the former CS against claims of disloyalty while building grassroots support for his potential presidential campaign.

In Nyaribari Masaba, Mairura is seeking to convert that political momentum into support for his parliamentary bid, linking his candidacy to the wider push to strengthen Jubilee and advance Matiang’i’s political agenda ahead of the 2027 polls.